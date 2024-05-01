Highlights Kieran Tierney has been linked with a return to Celtic after dropping out of favour at Arsenal.

Kieran Tierney's transfer from Celtic to Arsenal in 2019 left fans heartbroken at the departure of one of their finest-ever youth products, and every year there seems to be a link for the Lennoxtown graduate to come back to Glasgow. But having been on the peripherals of the Gunners side - which has resulted in him moving on loan to Real Sociedad and seemingly out of Mikel Arteta's plans - Tam McManus and Alan Rough believe that a return could be in the offing sooner than first thought.

Tierney, who has been labelled as 'exquisite' during his time in Spain, burst onto the Celtic first-team scene as a 17-year-old, and making 170 appearances for the Hoops by the time he had turned 22, it was always going to be a superb career for the Isle of Man-born star, as he was a key part of the side that dominated Scottish football under Brendan Rodgers.

Moving to Arsenal in 2019, Tierney has made 124 appearances for the Gunners; but with Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko and even makeshift left-back Jakub Kiwior all coming into the starting XI whilst Tierney has been enjoying life in Spain, it seems to be that he is surplus to requirements. As a result, links to Celtic have emerged; and McManus says that Tierney will come back to the east end of Glasgow - even if it isn't this season.

McManus: "Tierney's Heart is at Celtic"

Speaking to PLZ Soccer, McManus made his prediction that Tierney would come back to Celtic, albeit not in the coming months. The former Hibs man said:

“I think he will finish his career at Celtic. I don’t when it will be. Whether he wants to come back now in the peak of his career, I am not sure. “His heart is at Celtic. He had to go, obviously Arsenal and the money that was on offer, but I think he will come back at some point and finish his career at Celtic.”

And he was backed up by former Hoops keeper Alan Rough, who said that despite Tierney's injury woes, he would have "no issue" choosing the Hoops over staying at Arsenal if the opportunity arose. He added:

“I just worry for the boy himself, the amount of injuries he picks up. I think he is one of these players who do pick up unfortunate injuries and puts him out the game for a wee while. I hope this one he has got gets cleared up very quickly. If he had the choice... I don’t think the money would be an issue for him at all.”

Kieran Tierney Should Be Signed at All Costs

Greg Taylor hasn't been a bad option at left-back since Tierney left, with the diminutive full-back featuring in 166 games for the Hoops in that time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kieran Tierney won eight trophies at Celtic as they began their 'Quadruple Treble' domination

Having won seven trophies from a possible 12 for the Hoops on the domestic scene since his move from Kilmarnock, the club could be better off targeting other positions to improve before opting for an upgrade for the Scotland international - but any chance to bring Tierney back could be a one-time only situation.

With Celtic fans reminiscing about the opportunity to bring back one of their best homegrown talents in decades, any snubbed move for Tierney with the club still having a lot of money in the bank could be the wrong decision.

