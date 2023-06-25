Newcastle United target Kieran Tierney would be a 'nice fit' at St James' Park, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Scottish international could be on his way out the door at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle United transfer news - Kieran Tierney

Tierney, who was labelled as a 'warrior' by Ashley Cole, signed for Arsenal from Scottish Premiership side Celtic for a fee of £25m back in 2019, according to Sky Sports.

After Oleksandr Zinchenko arrived in north London, Tierney fell down the pecking order at Arsenal.

Last season, the 26-year-old started just six Premier League games, as per FBref.

Now, according to Football Insider, Arsenal are willing to allow Tierney to leave the club, with Newcastle ready to make a move for the defender.

Eddie Howe has been utilising Dan Burn at left-back since he arrived at the club, but signing a natural full-back, especially of the quality of Tierney, could take their team to the next level.

With Champions League football coming to St James' Park next season, adding more quality throughout the squad will be vital.

The hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing European football could make it difficult for Newcastle, so a bigger squad will be so important.

According to the Mirror, Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella is also on Newcastle's list.

What has Jones said about Tierney?

Jones has suggested that Tierney would be a 'really nice fit' at Newcastle.

When asked whether Cucurella or Tierney would be a better fit at St James' Park, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "My hunch would be Kieran Tierney. I think that's probably the player that better fits that Newcastle team.

"If you combine all of his traits and then look at what you would be looking at in the makeup of that Newcastle starting 11, I think Tierney would be a really nice fit.

"If you've got the old version of Cucurella then maybe you can start to bring that back, but you don't know how long it's going to take for him to return."

Would Tierney be a smart signing for Newcastle?

Although he's fallen out of favour at Arsenal, Tierney has shown over the years that he can be an excellent left-back.

As per Transfermarkt, Tierney has scored 13 goals and provided 51 assists in his career.

During the 2021/2022 season, before Zinchenko arrived, Tierney averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.93 in the Premier League, whilst also managing 0.9 key passes, 2.2 clearances, and 2.5 total duels won per game.