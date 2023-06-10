Newcastle United are ready to open talks to sign Kieran Tierney ahead of the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Scottish international has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle United news - Kieran Tierney

The arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko at Arsenal has meant it's been difficult for Tierney to find regular game time at the Emirates.

As per FBref, Tierney has started just six Premier League games this season.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the 26-year-old look for a move away from the Gunners in the summer transfer window, considering the lack of trust Mikel Arteta has shown towards him this term.

Now, according to Football Insider, Arsenal are happy to offload Tierney this summer, with Newcastle ready to make an official move.

The report adds that a deal could be agreed for around £35m.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Tierney would be a perfect addition to Eddie Howe's squad.

With Newcastle preparing for Champions League football next season, reinforcements will be necessary.

Dan Burn has been Howe's go-to at left-back for the most part this campaign, but the former Brighton & Hove Albion defender is predominantly a centre-back.

Although Burn has done a job for the Magpies, it could be time to bring in a more natural full-back.

What has Jones said about Tierney?

Jones has suggested that Newcastle could now be ready to make a move for Tierney, as it allows them to focus on other areas.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think that they're confident that the competition isn't too fierce. They've definitely got competitors for him, but I think they'll be looking to get this one done as soon as they can, just so they know they can focus on other areas."

What would Tierney bring to Newcastle?

As a natural left-back who likes to get forward, Tierney can add a bit more creativity from Newcastle's left-hand side.

The Scotland defender has provided 51 assists in his career so far, as per Transfermarkt.

Tierney showed what he was capable of in Arsenal's Europa League run, where he was given more of a chance to express himself.

The 26-year-old averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.07 in the European competition, ranking him fifth in the Gunners squad.

Tierney's grit and determination could be exactly what Newcastle need heading into a new season with Champions League football and another race to finish in the top four.