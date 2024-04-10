Highlights Kieran Tierney is open to a potential return to Celtic, maintaining a strong connection with the club.

His future at Arsenal is uncertain due to competition and lack of playing time, potentially leading to a move elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT revealed earlier this season that Arsenal could look to offload Tierney in the summer and a switch to Celtic 'would make sense'

Kieran Tierney remains a Celtic legend in many ways after coming through the ranks as a Hoops fan and being a huge part of their success in the most successful era since the 1960s - but despite his move to Arsenal back in 2019, the left-back hasn't ruled out a return to his roots at some point in his career.

Tierney joined Celtic back in 2005 as a seven-year-old and rose through the youth ranks as a top young player who was always destined to play for the first team. Making his debut in 2015, Tierney immediately made the left-back spot his own as an 18-year-old; where he had received interest from Premier League clubs.

It wasn’t until four years later - having amassed eight trophies at Celtic Park in a four-year spell and winning the Scottish Writers’ Young Player of the Year three years in a row - that he left for Arsenal to realise his potential in the Premier League. But whilst his Arsenal career hasn’t gone quite how he’d imagined, Tierney - who is now on loan at Spanish outfit Real Sociedad - was asked on talkSPORT about a potential return to Celtic, a scenario he refused to rule out.

Tierney Refuses to Rule Out a Move to Celtic

Tierney is arguably the best academy product Celtic have produced this century

Speaking to talkSPORT on Wednesday, Tierney spoke about Celtic's current chances of winning the Scottish Premiership given that the Hoops are embroiled in a two-horse race with local rivals Rangers to clinch the title - before he was asked by Jim White about a return to Parkhead.

"Who knows. You never know in football, it's a connection that I will always have and it's somewhere I will imagine I will always be linked with if I were to move from any club. So, you never know."

With Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior both seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order, Tierney could be set to move on in the summer transfer window having fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kieran Tierney made 170 appearances for Celtic, scoring eight goals before his move to London

GIVEMESPORT revealed back in March that Tierney could be part of an Emirates Stadium firesale in the summer given his lack of game time. Several squad players could see their time in north London come to an end in the summer and with Tierney having just two years left on his current contract, a bid of around £20million could be the ‘starting point’ in any negotiation.

A move to Celtic would make sense at this stage of his career, though it’s unsure whether Celtic would be able to afford the £20m fee which would more than double their transfer record. Tierney could also move abroad having taken the plunge to join Real Sociedad, and whilst there is scope for deals, his agency are thought to be exploring the possibility of a move.

Tierney Thinks Celtic Will Win the Scottish Premiership

Tierney won four titles at Celtic and knows the current crop can repeat that

Tierney then continued about Celtic's current title chase; stating that he believes the Hoops can come up trumps over Rangers due to their knack of turning up when it really matters. Tierney added...

"I really hope it's Celtic. I think Celtic have got a track record of turning up in the big, big games. I don't know how many in the last derbies Celtic have won but I'm sure the percentage is in their favour. "I think as long as they keep on doing what they are doing because I think the last few weeks they have been playing brilliant, with a couple of injuries, big injuries in the squad as well. So, with people coming back and the form that we are on this now, I think it will look good hopefully."

