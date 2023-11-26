Highlights Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is unlikely to play another game for the Emirates Stadium outfit again.

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is unlikely to play for the club again, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal view on the defender’s future from the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have performed well without the versatile star this season. He is enjoying a loan spell at La Liga outfit Real Sociedad following a move during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Tierney found himself pushed further down the pecking order during the 2022/23 campaign and needed to move to a new team if he would continue playing regular football. The defender is set to return to north London when his current spell in Spain ends, but he could seek a permanent departure in 2024.

Kieran Tierney’s Arsenal story

On the 2019 summer transfer window’s deadline day, Arsenal confirmed the signing of Tierney for a fee of £25m. The Gunners had agreed a fee with Celtic in the prior 24 hours after the Glasgow giants had rejected two previous offers. However, Tierney’s first three campaigns at the Emirates Stadium were hampered by significant injuries.

A shoulder issue suffered in December 2019 kept him out until June 2020, when the Premier League returned from its initial absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A persistent knee injury sidelined the Scotland international for two separate periods during the 2020/21 campaign, and in the latter stages of the 2021/22 season, he required knee surgery.

In July 2022, Arsenal signed Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko in a £32m deal. The 26-year-old’s arrival at the Emirates Stadium pushed Tierney further down the pecking order. The former Celtic star was used as cover for the Ukraine international.

Understandably, Tierney sought his departure from Arsenal during the 2023 summer transfer window and signed for La Liga outfit Real Sociedad on a season-long loan. Though injury has once again restricted the number of appearances he has been able to make during the 2023/24 season, the Douglas-born star has impressed.

According to TEAMtalk, Sociedad are considering a £30m deal to sign Tierney next summer after he impressed during his time in Spain. The full-back is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a significant hamstring injury and is back on the grass.

Sociedad has no official option to buy Tierney when his loan deal expires, but Arsenal could sell him in 2024. During the summer of 2023, the club was keen to fetch around £30m for him.

Kieran Tierney Arsenal stats Appearances 124 Goals 5 Assists 14 Yellow Cards 9 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Kieran Tierney

Jones suggests that Arteta won’t be watching Tierney’s progress at Sociedad and will want the left-back to be successful and find himself a new permanent home. The journalist has also stated he’d be surprised if the defender wanted to return to Arsenal having rediscovered himself abroad. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think it's great that he's finding a new pathway for himself. After going down that road and rediscovering himself, I'd be very surprised if he even wanted to go back to Arsenal because I don't think his style will fit with what they want to do. So, to be honest, I don't even think Arteta has an eye on this. I think he wants Tierney to go away and be successful and find himself a new club and career route. I don't think he will be playing for Arsenal again.”

Arsenal transfer news

Tierney’s future is not the only topic of discussion at the Emirates Stadium as the 2024 winter transfer window draws closer. Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT (21st November) that Thomas Partey’s future could lie away from Arsenal. According to Tutto Mercato, the Ghana international wants a fresh start in January 2024 and has told the north London outfit’s staff his feelings.

Partey has noticed interest from Serie A giants Juventus, after almost having his head turned by Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli in the summer of 2023. However, the midfielder could wait to see if any alternative options emerge alongside Juventus before deciding.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have decided to sign a marquee star striker in 2024 but may have to wait until the summer to make their move. The report states that Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic are believed to be priority targets for the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato claims that AC Milan are interested in a loan move for Chelsea centre-back Benoit Badiashile and will also contact Arsenal about Jakub Kiwior's availability. The Poland international made a name for himself in Serie A at Spezia and performed at a high level for his country at the 2022 World Cup.

