Everton are still in the market for incomings, which has likely been expedited by their shocking 3-0 home loss to Brighton to kickstart their Premier League campaign - but whilst the Toffees have been linked with a move for Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier, they aren't close to a deal yet according to Fabrizio Romano.

Trippier has been one of Newcastle's shining lights in the new Saudi Public Investment Fund era, taking the club from perennial relegation contenders to Champions League football within the space of 18 months. Whilst last season saw a drop off in form, the Magpies are a force to be reckoned with having failed to qualify for European football - but Trippier may not be play a part in their future success, having been linked with a loan move way with first-team football imperative for his career.

Kieran Trippier Linked With Everton Move

The England star could be on his way out of St. James' Park

Thursday saw Trippier linked with a move away from Newcastle despite his stunning exploits for the Magpies over the past two-and-a-half years, with Tino Livramento having been favoured in the right-back slot for the opening day 1-0 win over Southampton.

Kieran Trippier's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking, 2022/23 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 =1st Assists 7 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.9 1st Crosses Per Game 3.6 1st Tackles Per Game 1.9 3rd Match rating 7.41 1st

Eddie Howe is clearly favouring youth at St. James' Park, and with Trippier turning 34 in less than a month, the right-back is slowly being ousted from their squad.

As a result, Everton, Galatasaray and Atalanta have all been linked with a move for his services but Trippier remains a Newcastle player for the time being - with Romano stating that there is nothing imminent surrounding his future. Speaking on his Daily Briefing, he said:

“Kieran Trippier’s agents are gonna explore several options for their client, but there’s nothing imminent on this one at the moment. "Trippier can leave but guys, let me be clear, he could also end up staying at Newcastle in case they don’t find a good solution. "It’s about explorative talks now, nothing close with Everton or any other club yet.”

Everton Need Defensive Recruits

Their wide options in defence are increasingly poor

The Toffees struggled defensively on the first match day of the season as they fell to a shambolic 3-0 home defeat to Brighton - and with veteran full-back Ashley Young being sent off, it highlights a real need for some quality to come into their defensive full-back areas.

Trippier would not only offer that in abundance, but he would bring about some creativeness on the right-flank also. His 23 assists in just 92 games for Newcastle is an outstanding record for a defender, and his set-piece abilities with Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O'Brien and James Tarkowski feeding off crosses means Everton could be as effective as any side in the Premier League from dead ball situations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trippier has only scored one goal for England - in a World Cup semi-final back in 2018.

Add the wealth of experience that Trippier has, and his relationship with Sean Dyche after the Everton boss gave him his first real opportunity in his career at Burnley, and it does seems to be a great match.

However, there are a lot of logistics to get out of the way in the next week and as a result, Trippier's future may still be on Tyneside once the window ends, as Romano states - and his future will be pondered upon over the next seven days.

