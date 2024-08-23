Kieran Trippier could yet stay at Newcastle beyond the transfer deadline despite holding talks with Everton about a move, according to Luke Edwards.

The England right-back has reportedly told the Magpies that he wants to leave the club after being informed by Eddie Howe that he won't be the first-choice pick in his position this season, while the captain's armband has been taken off him and given to Bruno Guimaraes.

Reports suggest that he wants to leave before the deadline and talks have been held with the Toffees about a potential loan, but there are no guarantees he will leave St James' Park.

Trippier Could Stay at Newcastle

Despite being a regular starter since joining the club from Atletico Madrid, Howe has made the decision to go with younger option Tino Livramento as his first-choice option for the coming season.

The former Chelsea and Southampton man started the opening game of the season, a 1-0 win over the Saints, and looks set to keep his place in the side going forward despite Trippier being fit and available for selection.

That has led to the former Spurs defender asking the club hierarchy to leave before the August 30th deadline, but Telegraph journalist Edwards has revealed that things aren't as straight forward as they seem.

Kieran Trippier's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking, 2022/23 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 =1st Assists 7 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.9 1st Crosses Per Game 3.6 1st Tackles Per Game 1.9 3rd Match rating 7.41 1st

According to the report, there is still a "decent chance" he stays at the club although he is open to a move away and there is interest in him. Trippier has made 92 appearances for the Magpies, scoring four goals.

Kieran Trippier Latest news in pictures