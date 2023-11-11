Highlights Newcastle United is currently facing a rough patch, with back-to-back losses and an injury crisis that has left the squad depleted.

Lack of squad depth has made it difficult for the team to compete in the Champions League after a long absence, and injuries have further hampered their performance.

Emotions are running high, evident from a confrontation between a Newcastle fan and Kieran Trippier, highlighting the frustrations among supporters.

Newcastle United have had a rough week. After losing handily to Borussia Dortmund midweek in the Champions League, they also fell to Bournemouth on Saturday evening, losing 2-0 to the Cherries. Back-to-back losses have been paired with a nightmarish injury crisis that has hit the squad lately, and it's as depleted as it's ever been right now.

The team is looking paper-thin right now and Eddie Howe is having a tough time competing in both Europe and the Premier League with such a selective group of players available. Competing in the Champions League was always going to be tough for the team after two decades away from it. You need serious squad depth to manage the workload, and the Magpies simply don't have that right now and the injuries they've picked up certainly haven't helped.

After the loss to Dortmund, they'll have wanted to quickly put the result behind them, but it was apparent right from the get-go against Bournemouth that the Cherries were going to cause Howe's side problems and that's exactly what they did. Newcastle just never really looked like they were in the game, and they eventually lost 2-0 following a brace from Dominic Solanke, but it could have been even worse if Nick Pope wasn't on hand to deny the home side with some cracking saves.

It's never nice to watch your team turn out a performance like that. It's even worse when you travel over 350 miles to watch it unfold as the Newcastle fans did for the game and one fan couldn't help but voice his frustration at Kieran Trippier shortly after the full-time whistle.

Tripper lost his cool with a fan angry at the result

Over the last couple of years, Newcastle have been magnificent, and they're a far cry from the team that was battling relegation under Steve Bruce. That doesn't stop fans from being upset at poor performances, though, and one fan let Trippier know his feelings when he walked over to the away section to acknowledge their presence.

It's unclear what the fan said that got Trippier so riled up, but the right-back couldn't keep his cool as he got into it with a spectator. Speaking from pitchside, the Englishman was seen saying: "So the lads aren't giving everything? How many injuries have we got? How many injuries have we got? Hey?"

He was then pulled away but clearly wasn't happy with the fan's actions. It's understandable that emotions are running high on both ends, though, it's been a pretty torrid week for Newcastle.

The loss was the latest blow in a rough seven days for the Magpies

After losing to Dortmund midweek, and seeing their team severely hit with injuries, things were already pretty terrible for Newcastle. Howe's side is in desperate need of reinforcements and the loss to the Cherries only made things worse.

The club will be welcoming the international break with open arms right now and, hopefully, will have some of the squad back in the near future. They've had a solid start to the campaign as a whole, but if they left this thin for much longer, things could get ugly. Check out the table below to take a look at the Newcastle players who are currently unavailable. It makes for ugly reading.