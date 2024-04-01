Highlights Trippier in contention for Everton game, crucial for Newcastle's European hopes.

Injury list grows with ACL injuries to Lascelles and Botman, leaving defensive ranks depleted.

Howe cautious about Trippier's return from calf injury, emphasizing need for careful approach.

Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier is in contention to return from injury for his side’s Premier League encounter with Everton on Tuesday night, boss Eddie Howe has confirmed, per The Athletic's Chris Waugh.

The right-back, 33, has begun 25 Premier League outings for Howe’s outfit this season but, unfortunately for the Tyneside-based club, Trippier has spent an extended period on the sidelines with a calf injury since their 3-0 victory at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in early March.

Newcastle’s initial verdict was that Trippier would be absent for their league outing against Chelsea and their FA Cup meeting against Manchester City, but he also missed a third game against West Ham United.

Trippier In Contention for Everton Game

‘It’s been a difficult injury for him’

Ahead of Tuesday’s affair against the Toffees, Howe insisted that, while the Englishman is improving, whether he will be available for their all-important affair against Everton is currently touch and go.

"Kieran is improving. It has been a difficult injury for him. An injury to the calf, one we have to be very careful with and we'd hoped he'd be fit in and around the West Ham game, but we'll have to wait and see how he goes during this week."

Speaking on Trippier’s eagerness to return to action, Howe revealed that he is desperate to be back involved with this season’s proceedings, especially with such an important run of games on the horizon. The former Bournemouth manager also suggested they would be taking a careful approach to easing him back into proceedings.

"He's desperate to be involved, he knows what's at stake for us towards the end of the season and his qualities are obvious. We're desperate to have him back but it has to be at the right time."

For Trippier, Newcastle’s 3-0 loss at Goodison Park in December was a fixture to forget as he endured two errors that led to Everton goals. With Newcastle currently sitting in 8th with nine fixtures left to play, the England international will be keen to make a difference to keep their European hopes alive.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kieran Trippier has notched a league-leading total of ten assists – joint with Ollie Watkins and Pascal Gross.

Newcastle’s Growing Injury List

Lascelles and Botman hit with ACL injuries

Howe’s update on Trippier’s speedy recovery will serve as a timely boost given the current state of Newcastle's injury list, particularly concerning their defensive ranks. Both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles have been ruled out for the rest of the season with anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries recently, leaving Howe and Co. threadbare in the heart of the back line.

The Magpies could be without Botman for up to nine months as he went under the knife after picking up his long-term injury against Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final. Lascelles, too, ruptured his ACL just days following the news regarding Botman.

Newcastle's Unavailability List Player Reason Potential Return Sven Botman Knee (ACL) 01/01/2025 Jamaal Lascelles Knee (ACL) 01/01/2025 Sandro Tonali Suspended 31/08/2024 Lewis Miley Lower Back 19/05/2024 Callum Wilson Chest/Abdominal 11/05/2024 Joelinton Thigh 11/05/2024 Nick Pope Shoulder 27/04/2024 Anthony Gordon Suspended 06/04/2024 Kieran Trippier Calf 02/04/2024 Tino Livramento Ankle/Foot N/A Miguel Almiron Knee N/A

Miguel Almiron, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Tino Livramento are also all out of action as things stand. To make matters worse, Anthony Gordon’s red card against West Ham means he misses the Everton clash, while Sandro Tonali – suspended until August 2024 for betting breaches – is also unavailable.

All injury/suspension information per Premier Injuries - correct as of 01/01/2024