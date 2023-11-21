Highlights Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe faces another squad selection headache, as he may be without Kieran Trippier for important matches in the coming month.

Trippier pulled out of England duty in the week, and the severity of his problem isn't yet known.

The Newcastle squad is already dealing with an injury crisis, as several key players continue their recoveries in the treatment room.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been dealt 'another headache' from a fresh worry over Kieran Trippier this week. The Magpies face huge contests in three different competitions across the next month, but journalist Dean Jones doesn't think Howe will risk the £120,000-per-week earner if he isn't ready for action.

It's been a mixed start to the season for Howe, but as with any club during a barren spell, an injury crisis is likely to blame. The North East outfit have been without several key first-teamers for the majority of the season, with Newcastle fans watching on with nerves to see what state their squad is in following the international break.

The latest on Trippier after England absence

As if Howe didn't need any more problems with his squad, the Newcastle boss would've been left crossing his fingers after Trippier pulled out of England duty midway through the recent international break. Citing 'personal problems' as the reason behind his departure, it came after the full-back played 45 minutes during the Three Lions' win over Malta at Wembley.

It did mean Trippier didn't have to go with the squad for an arduous eight-hour round trip to North Macedonia for their final qualifier in Skopje, but the severity of his absence wasn't known until Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie saidvia X that he's in training and expected to be able to face Chelsea this weekend. Given his senior standing in the Newcastle side, the Toon Army supporters will be hoping that is indeed the case, not least given the current injury crisis ripping its way through the squad.

Dean Jones claim - Kieran Trippier

Speaking about the decision taken from Trippier to leave the England camp, journalist Jones admitted it was a tough one for Howe to take, but he did reveal the English coach wouldn't take any risks with his experienced right-back if he wasn't 100% ready. He also suggested this is one of the only positions in the Newcastle squad where they have cover, and Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Trippier would be given as long as he needs to be ready for action again:

“It's just another headache for Howe. But, you know, the one thing that we know about this man is he's a brilliant man manager, and that he will make the right decisions here. “And if Trippier is not up for playing, then there's no way that Howe will pick him, even if it’s to the detriment of his team at a footballing level. Obviously, we know that Newcastle bought in the likes of Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall to help them throughout the season, and that there would come moments when they might be thrown into the deep end. “This spell looks like it really is going to be a deep test of this Newcastle squad and I think we'll find out how far short they are at truly being Champions League quality, or whether they're closer to it than we realised in the first place.”

Injury crisis already causing a problem at Newcastle

While results have been patchy at times this season for Newcastle, a lot of it can be put down to the torrid luck they've had with injuries. A problem which was made worse during the final match before the international break, when Miguel Almiron went off with a suspected injury.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT last week that if Almiron is out of the side for a sustained period of time, it will provide Howe with a problem he doesn't have the tools to fix. Pointing towards how reliable the Paraguay international has been under the former Bournemouth coach, the journalist suggested Newcastle don't have a direct replacement.

The same though can be said about a number of Magpies players currently in the treatment room, as Newcastle are likely to go into their weekend fixture with at least six first-team regulars unavailable. The likes of Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn and Callum Wilson are all nursing problems, whereas Sandro Tonali - who only joined the club in the summer - is missing for the rest of the season through suspension.

Newcastle United injuries Expected return date via (SportsGambler) Fabian Schar Few weeks Callum Wilson December Jacob Murphy Late November Dan Burn Late January Matthew Targett Early December Elliot Anderson Early January Alexander Isak Late November Sven Botman Late November Harvey Barnes Early December Kieran Trippier Unknown

Trippier miss huge loss ahead of monster Newcastle run

Newcastle's tough run of fixtures begins this weekend, as Chelsea make the visit to St. James' Park on Saturday afternoon. With both sides fighting for a top-four spot, this fixture could go a long way in deciding who finishes inside the Champions League positions.

That was of course the competition Newcastle qualified for last season, but it hasn't been a welcome return to Europe's most prestigious stage for the Geordies so far. They'll hope to resurrect that in the French capital next week, with Newcastle taking on Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Following that, matches against Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur will follow, before they conclude their Champions League group against AC Milan at home, with a League Cup quarter-final against Chelsea to come in December too.

