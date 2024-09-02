Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is attracting interest from three Turkish clubs, and Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has confirmed that he still has a great relationship with Eddie Howe amid all the speculation.

Trippier has fallen down the pecking order at St James' Park this season with Tino Livramento the chosen right-back for the first three games of the Premier League campaign. Speculation is growing surrounding his future with Trippier now set to watch on from the bench, and he could be on the move with Turkish clubs showing an interest.

Three Clubs Enquire for Trippier

He wants game time

According to Sky Sports reporter Dorsett, Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Eyupsor have all made contact with Newcastle regarding Trippier, offering a potential loan with an option to buy. The reliable journalist confirms that Trippier does want more minutes, but he won't agitate for a move, while he still has a strong relationship with manager Howe...

"Excl: Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Eyupsor have all made contact with #nufc about taking Kieran Trippier on loan with option to buy. Had just 1 sub app in first 3 games of PL season. Trippier wants game time but won’t agitate for a move. Still has great relationship with Eddie Howe."

Trippier's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 28 Goals 1 Assists 10 Pass Accuracy 76.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.33 Key Passes Per 90 2.62 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 3.27

Everton, Atalanta, and Galatasaray reportedly showed interest in Trippier before the English summer transfer window slammed shut. Trippier reportedly earns around £120,000 per week at St James' Park, which is a significant amount for a 33-year-old player, making it difficult for the aforementioned clubs to get a deal over the line.

Further interest from Turkey has now arrived, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the former Burnley man consider a deal due to the lack of minutes he's had so far this season. The experienced right-back isn't getting any younger so will want to be playing as much as possible in the latter stages of his career.

All Statistics via FBRef