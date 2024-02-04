Highlights Arsenal could pursue a transfer for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the summer window.

Dewsbury-Hall's impressive performances in the Championship make him an attractive prospect for Premier League teams.

Arsenal may also look to sign a striker and a wide player in the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal could look to sign Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall during the summer transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about the Gunners' plans at the end of the season, including their pursuit of the Championship star.

Dewsbury-Hall has undeniably emerged as one of the standout performers in the Championship this season, and his trajectory suggests an imminent return to the Premier League. Whether through a transfer or Leicester securing promotion back to the top flight, the 25-year-old midfielder seems destined for a return to the highest echelon of English football. Thriving in the second tier, his consistent level of performance undoubtedly positions him as a valuable asset for any Premier League team, should he maintain this impressive form.

The north London club opted not to make a move in the winter window, but it could be a busy summer for Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team could be busy in the summer as they look to reinforce their squad ahead of the next campaign.

Dewsbury-Hall on Arsenal's list

During the January transfer window, The Athletic reported that Brighton & Hove Albion were pushing to secure the signature of Dewsbury-Hall. The report claims that although the Seagulls were the ones pushing hardest, Arsenal and Fulham are also monitoring the 25-year-old.

Dewsbury-Hall vs Leicester City squad - Championship 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 (2) 1st Goals 10 =1st Assists 10 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.7 1st Tackles Per Game 1.3 =6th Interceptions Per Game 0.4 =12th Shots Per Game 2.2 2nd Match rating 7.55 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 02/02/2024

A departure in the winter was always going to be unlikely for Dewsbury-Hall considering his importance to the Foxes. Enzo Maresca's side are also pushing to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, so losing one of their standout players could have been disastrous.

However, a move back to England's top flight could certainly be of interest to Dewsbury-Hall, and Leicester could be tempted by a significant offer. Offloading Dewsbury-Hall in the summer rather than the winter will allow them more time to sign a replacement. Before the January window, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Thomas Partey's time at the Emirates Stadium was ticking down and even suggested that he could depart in the winter. However, a move failed to materialise, but considering his injury issues, Arteta and his recruitment team might be considering finding a replacement later in the year.

Jones has suggested that a player of Dewsbury-Hall's calibre could well be on Arsenal's radar ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Gunners targeting a player who is creative and versatile in midfield. The journalist adds that it's not often that a player like Dewsbury-Hall becomes available and he might not be top of their shortlist, but he would fit into what Arteta is trying to do at the Emirates Stadium. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Dewsbury-Hall, a player that's creative, definitely somebody that I could see that would be on their radar. I know for a fact that as well as being open to signing a new striker, they also feel like they might need another wide player. I think a creator like Dewsbury Hall who can be versatile and who can bring a spark to games. It's not very often these players become available. I don't think he'd be top of Arsenal's list to be honest, but he's certainly somebody that would fit what they're trying to do under Arteta."

Arteta could sign a striker

The position that plenty of Arsenal fans will be hoping to see strengthened in the summer transfer window is the centre-forward role. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have struggled to find the back of the net on a consistent basis this season, and it looked as though they were considering a move to bring in a new striker in the January window.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners could have made a late play to secure the signature of Newcastle United's Callum Wilson. A report from the Evening Standard claimed that the Magpies may have been forced to offload Wilson due to financial issues at St James' Park, with Arsenal being made aware of his availability.