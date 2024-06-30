Highlights Chelsea agree to pay £30m for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Dewsbury-Hall is set to sign a deal until 2030.

Chelsea's new manager Enzo Maresca sees Dewsbury-Hall as a perfect fit for their style.

Chelsea have now reached an agreement with Leicester City for midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Dewsbury-Hall enjoyed an impressive season with the Foxes during the 203/2024 campaign, reaching double figures for both goals and assists. The English midfielder flourished under Enzo Maresca, and Chelsea's new manager looks set to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Reach Agreement With Leicester

Dewsbury-Hall is set to complete a medical

A report from Ornstein and The Athletic has now confirmed that Chelsea have reached an agreement with Leicester for a fee of £30m, with the midfielder set to undergo a medical on Sunday...

"Chelsea reach agreement with Leicester to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Fee £30m; in line with other offers for 25yo #LCFC midfielder. Set to complete medical today + sign contract until 2030. Seen as perfect fit for style #CFC want to play."

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's Championship statistics - Leicester squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 12 =2nd Assists 14 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Shots Per Game 2 =1st Interceptions Per Game 7.37 2nd

Dewsbury-Hall looked set to be heading to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this week, but Chelsea have now moved ahead in the race to secure his signature. The 25-year-old played a crucial role in helping Leicester gain promotion back to the Premier League, and it shouldn't take long for him to adapt to what Chelsea want from him having worked under Maresca last season.

It's an exciting move for the English midfielder who certainly appears to be ready to take the next step in his career. After flourishing in the second tier of English football, Dewsbury-Hall will now have a chance to showcase his ability in the Premier League once again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only two players managed more assists than Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the Championship last season (Leif Davis and Georginio Rutter).

Related Chelsea 'Assessing' Next Striker Signing After Marc Guiu Chelsea are closing in on a move for Barcelona teenager Marc Guiu this summer

All stats courtesy of WhoScored