The term "chaos" has been unceremoniously tossed around in discussions about the Todd Boehly era at Chelsea, and with good reason. From reckless spending sprees in the transfer market to the dizzying carousel of managerial changes, and not to mention the overwhelming size of the squad, the sense of disorder has permeated every facet of the club’s operations since 2022.

Nonetheless, following Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's debut goal for the club in Chelsea's 4-2 triumph over Gent in this week's UEFA Conference League match, the 26-year-old offered an optimistic perspective on the situation at Stamford Bridge, dispelling any preconceived notions of pandemonium and uncertainty. The former Leicester City midfielder seized his moment in the spotlight as Enzo Maresca made a daring decision, shaking up the team with 11 changes last night.

Dewsbury-Hall was undoubtedly among those who capitalized on his opportunity to make a lasting impression on the manager. While he faces fierce competition for a regular place in the Premier League squad, the 26-year-old has relished every moment of his time at his new club thus far, and his post-match remarks serve not only as a testament to how candid and honest he is, but also the significant progress the Blues have made under their new manager.

Dewsbury-Hall Delivers "Interview of the Season"

The Englishman appears undeterred by 'PR fluff'

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, which also saw goals from Renato Veiga, Pedro Neto and Christopher Nkunku, Dewsury-Hall said: "Yeah I'm over the moon, I can't lie. I've been waiting for that moment since I joined the club to show everyone what I'm good at and my qualities are, and I'm just happy it came to fruition tonight.

"Scoring the goal was an amazing feeling, and I'll never forget that, but obviously, winning the game when you change that many players in the team is such a credit to everyone. I won't forget this night in a hurry."

Fans tuning in to the interview from the comfort of their homes were quick to spotlight his infectious enthusiasm regarding the goal, his overall performance, and his determination to establish himself at Chelsea. One X user said: "Urge everyone to watch this interview, KDH has a really good attitude, and he genuinely just seems gassed to be here." A second added: "Amazing interview, such a humble player with a great positive attitude for the whole team. Played well today."

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's Performance in Numbers Minutes played 90 Goals 1 Chances created 1 Accurate passes 62/67 (93%) Successful dribbles 3/3 (100%) Long balls 3/3 (100%) Ground duels won 6/8 (75%) Statistics collected from Fotmob (correct as of 04/10/24)

Meanwhile, a third user hailed, "KDH with the interview of the season so far, our Chels is back." A fourth concluded, "You can see how genuine an interview it is. No PR fluff, just honesty. Excellent stuff," and a fifth said, "He seems like such a nice guy wish he could play more, but we have so many good players now."

Dewsbury-Hall Hails Changing Room Atmosphere

Chelsea appear to be a club back on the upward trend

After 10 games in all competitions this season, the Blues have only suffered one defeat - an opening day 2-0 loss to reigning champions Manchester City. By virtue of this competitive nature Maresca has brought to the club since arriving over the summer, Chelsea comfortably sit fourth in the Premier League and boast a reputation as the outright favourites for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

While the Blues have appeared vulnerable at times under the devil-may-care policies that Boehly and the Clearlake ownership has implemented, Maresca has reintroduced a sense of confidence to the club. They seem to be on the right path to rediscovering the riches that the Roman Abramovich era brought to the west end, and this was something Dewsbury-Hall wanted to clear the air on during his interview, too. He added:

"You come through the door and the expectations are through the roof, which they should be when you play for a club like Chelsea. The standards are so high, everyone's here to learn and evolve, and that's perfect for a player like me to thrive in."

Things in west London are starting to click for the Blues, as also evidenced by the fact Maresca now has a selection headache - one that very few managers of the club in recent times have had the privilege of flaunting. Finally, Boehly's idea that money buys happiness is paying dividends.