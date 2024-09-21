Who is the best English midfielder in recent Premier League and international history? It's a staple of football conversation in the UK, from playgrounds to terraces alike, and is one of the most divisive questions surrounding a generation of Three Lions players that ultimately underachieved.

Often swayed by what team an individual may support, or more simply, what sort of footballing traits they enjoy seeing in an 'ideal midfielder', the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes are considered to be the three big names. However, what if the subjective nature of a fan's view is slimmed down with more authority? Here's where Kieron Dyer, a fellow-midfielder with over 220 Premier League appearances, steps in.

Dyer Names Scholes as the Best Midfielder

The former Newcastle man was an international team-mate

While the debate of who is best is often ambivalent, it's also an important point of contention as both fans and pundits rue missed opportunities. How England had such a consistent array of talents across the pitch, let alone the midfield, and still won nothing has been studied and discussed for years. It's clear that the current national set-up has undoubtedly been built on the wrongs of the previous squandered talent.

A part of that generation from the early 2000s through to the mid-2010s, Dyer offered his opinion on the debate, and he was in no doubt his favourite was. Dyer appeared 33 times for England and made 14, 15 and 16 appearances alongside Gerrard, Scholes and Lampard respectively.

Back in January 2024, Dyer was a guest of Drivetime on talkSPORT and discussed the debate from the perspective of an unbiased international team-mate. Speaking with Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent, Dyer responded by saying "Scholes, Gerrard and then Lampard" when asked to rank the midfielders, but spoke incredibly fondly of the latter for the hard work and dedication he showed on the training pitch.

“Frank has got the most assists in the Premier League and has scored more goals than him (Scholes), but my answer to that is that Chelsea played a completely different formation to Manchester United and Liverpool at the time, if you throw Steven Gerrard into the mix. “I love Frank Lampard because out of the three including Steven Gerrard, he had nowhere near the same amount of natural ability and talent as them, so for him to have the career that he had. “Every single time I saw him in training he was doing extra – shooting and he was being labelled as 'fat' by West Ham fans and the amount of fast-feet stuff that he’d do – he was completely dedicated. “Everything that he’s got – it’s a bit like Messi and Ronaldo when they say Messi has god-given talent and Ronaldo’s all hard work – that’s how I see Scholes and Gerrard and Lampard.”

Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes compared

The statsistics reflect the grandeur of their careers

While Dyer used first-hand experience from the England camps, as well as his own preference for a midfield partner, the statistics reflect merely what happened and ignore all qualitative aspects of the debate. Taken out of account, as Dyer hinted at, were the differing environments and roles the three players undertook, as well as the surrounding team-mates at their respective clubs.

But when looking at all three players' respective career numbers and honours, it does seem to always drill down to a missed opportunity for English football to never find a manner of utilising all three effectively within the same national side.

Career Stats of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes Club Games Goals Assists Caps Goals Assists Career Honours Steven Gerrard 749 191 170 114 21 23 9 Frank Lampard 898 268 172 106 29 12 14 Paul Scholes 716 155 81 66 14 14 26

With all things considered, Dyer still had one more opinion to impart on his talkSPORT hosts. He rated David Beckham - England's greatest ever crosser of a ball - above all three previously mentioned midfielders in terms of impact, especially when he played for England:

“Beckham's delivery was brilliant and I always say that when you think of England and the golden generation – every time Becks played for England, he performed. “Okay, he got sent off against Argentina in a crucial game but that’s the only slur that he’s got on his England record. He performed every time for England and he’s played over 100 times for England. “We can’t say that about Wayne Rooney; we can’t say it about Scholesy, Steven Gerrard, Lamps or Rio, but you can say it about Beckham.”

Statistics retrieved from Transfermarkt - Correct as of 16/09/2024.