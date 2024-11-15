Key Takeaways Kieron Dyer's birthday prank on Michael Bridges backfired when the latter retaliated in dramatic fashion.

Football players don't always behave like role models away from the pitch, with practical jokes often getting out of hand between members of the same dressing room. This is exactly what happened between Michael Bridges and Kieron Dyer at Newcastle United.

The latter spent eight years at St James' Park after joining from Ipswich Town in 1999, while Bridges enjoyed a loan spell on Tyneside in 2004. While they weren't teammates for too long, the two men were heavily involved in two practical jokes at each other's expense.

With Dyer being the initial protagonist - on Bridges' birthday no less - the North Shields-born attacking midfielder got his revenge. Speaking on the 'Under The Cosh' podcast, Bridges explained how he got his own back on the winger, who had tampered with his clothes at the training ground.

Kieron Dyer's Clothes Prank

The birthday practical joke backfired massively

After picking up new clothes on his birthday, the ex-midfielder claimed he was well aware his old clothes would be messed with, as that was a common theme in the dressing room. Being asked about his clash with Dyer, Bridges initially laughed before setting the scene:

"I knew the gear I was wearing would get cut up because you've got your new clothes. That was normally the banter on your birthday. "I came in after training that day and, sure enough, all my sleeves were cut off. I had an Umbro sign cut out in the middle of my top and the jeans had been ripped up."

It didn't take long for the culprit to be identified as, in Bridges' words: "If there's one person you don't want to go to court with, it's Andy O'Brien, because he'll tell you anything."

With just one question, the former Leeds United man had got the answers he needed: "I've turned to O'Brien and gone 'Who's done this?' and he went 'I can't tell you, but Kieron Dyer'." That response sparked an idea of revenge in Bridges' head.

First, he decided to confront Dyer and ask him straight up if he had cut up his clothes: "I remember ringing Kieron and being like 'You're in trouble, you mate' but he denied it. But I knew it was him."

Michael Bridges' Revenge

'I warned you...'

Not believing his teammate's denial, Bridges noted: "I lived down at the fish markets," and explained how he went and bought a lot of fish while telling the man serving him: "Mate, you're probably going to read about it in two days, I'm going to put it in Kieron Dyer's car."

Pointing to one of England's greatest-ever players for inspiration, Bridges said: "I read Paul Gascoigne's book recently. He put a fish in the glove box, he put one under the spare tyre of somebody's car, and he put one on the bonnet. I'm going to do the same thing to Kieron."

With the help of security staff at Newcastle - who Dyer had supposedly been rude to - Bridges got hold of his Porsche car keys and set his plan into action. Detailing the horrible smell and how he thought he may have 'gone too far', Bridges then went on to say: "Davey, the security man, said 'You're not going to believe this, the bus has left and Kieron hasn't gone to his car. They're not going to be back until Saturday night, it's going to stink'."

Video footage of Dyer's reaction when he finally reached his fish-soaked car was then sent to him. The wide midfielder instantly phoned Bridges to accuse him, to which the loanee responded: "I warned you that if you play with fire, you're going to get burned. So, I've done you."

Bridges' Career After Newcastle

A journeyman career followed his Magpies stint

After completing his loan spell with Newcastle - in which he only played nine times - Bridges embarked on a new journey with Bolton Wanderers. That journey didn't last long at all, as he departed the club without playing a single game to join Newcastle's rivals Sunderland.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Bridges played just 171 minutes of football during his loan spell with Newcastle United.

Bridges had represented the Black Cats for four years at the start of his career after breaking through at the Stadium of Light. He secured a second promotion to the Premier League for the club, before moving around several English clubs in the latter years of his career.

Clubs like Bristol City and Hull City in the lower leagues took a chance on the attack-minded player, but each stint lasted no more than three years. He finally settled into life in Australia, spending five years with Newcastle Jets and Lambton Jaffas before hanging up his boots.

