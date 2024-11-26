Key Takeaways Duncan Fergson was known as a man not to be messed with during his playing days.

The Scottish striker was often involved in onfield incidents and spent time in prison as a result.

A former colleague of Ferguson's revealed that he once scared a former teammate to tears in a shocking moment.

While footballers today are often portrayed as clean-cut, role-model athletes, that was far from the case during the early days of the Premier League era. Back in the 1990s, the sport still held onto its roots as a working-class game, with many British stars of the time reflecting that with their no-nonsense approach.

The likes of Roy Keane and Tony Adams were just two of the players that opposition wouldn’t want to cross, as they earned reputations as some of the most intimidating names to face. However, the truly fearsome figures were often those who could strike fear into their own teammates.

One such man was former Everton and Newcastle striker Duncan Ferguson, who was ranked as the hardest footballer in Premier League history. Known for his fiery temper and numerous on-field bust-ups, the Scotsman wasn’t afraid to court trouble if it meant delivering what he saw as justice. While most would have preferred to be on his side rather than against him, even that wasn’t always enough to spare his teammates from his wrath, as former England international Kieron Dyer once revealed.

Dyer Reveals Ferguson Training Ground Fight

The Englishman recalled how the striker lost his head with one of his former teammates

Speaking on the Open Goal Podcast, Dyer recounted a tale of how Duncan Ferguson threatened former teammate Alessandro Pisstone so badly, that it reduced the full-back to tears. The ex-England international claimed:

"We’re playing five-a-side and he’s got Pistone in his team. So he must have said something to Pistone, like ‘f****** stop giving the ball away’. And he [Pistone] was like ‘f*** you, Dunc’ or something like that. We’re two or three minutes from the end of the game and he’s just following Pistone everywhere like this [gives a stern face while looking from side to side]. He’s just watching him, not taking his eyes off him. Pistone’s not even taking notice. "Straight after training, I’ve gone in the physio room to take off some strapping. Pistone comes in, he’s on one bed, I’m on the other bed. All of a sudden, the door gets kicked open and he’s like, ‘you, outside!’ Pistone starts to cry [saying], ‘no Dunc, no Dunc’. He said, ‘I’ll tell you one more time, outside or I’ll fill you in now’. He’s [Pistone] literally pleading for his life. I’ll never forget it."

While the story appeared to be heading in a not so pleasant direction for the former full-back, Dyer thankfully revealed that there was a reprieve for the Italian, but not without a stern warning.

"Dunc says, ‘all right, I’ll give you this one but if you ever tell me to f*** off again, I will crack your f****** skull open’. And he just walked out," Dyer stated. "That was the most scary, menacing thing I have ever seen. I always say he’s the hardest man in football."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Duncan Ferguson received eight red cards and 41 yellow cards during his Premier Leagur career.

Duncan Ferguson's Career Summary

Known for his towering presence and for being one of the strongest players in British football history, Duncan Ferguson played as a striker for clubs including Dundee, Rangers, Everton, and Newcastle United. However, it was with the Toffees where he truly cemented his legacy as a cult hero.

Ferguson’s career began in his native Scotland, where he featured for Dundee and Rangers. While he was proving himself to be a handful for defenders, his most notable moment was one he would likely wish to forget. During a Scottish Premiership clash with Raith Rovers, Ferguson lost his temper and headbutted opponent Jock McStay. Having already been placed on probation for previous misdemeanors, Ferguson was arrested for the assault and spent 44 days in prison. He was also handed a lengthy ban by the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

Ferguson would leave Scottish football shortly after, joining Everton in 1994. He would remain at Goodison Park until 1998, when he made the move to Tyneside to join Newcastle United. His time at St James' Park would be short-lived, though, as he returned to Everton in 2000, where he would stay for the remainder of his career until his retirement in 2006. By the end of his playing days, Ferguson had accumulated 68 Premier League goals in 269 appearances.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 25/11/2024