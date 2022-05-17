Kieron Dyer had a decent football career which saw him play for the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham and Queens Park Rangers.

He also featured 33 times for England.

He's perhaps best known for his on-pitch fight with teammate Lee Bowyer at Newcastle, which resulted in both players being sent off.

Remembering Kieron Dyer's awkward interview while at Ipswich

Many may not know Dyer was also part of one of the most awkward interviews ever.

Dyer started his career at Ipswich Town and made his professional debut in 1996. At that time, there was a programme called Under The Moon, which aired on Channel 4.

For whatever reason, they wanted to get the public's thoughts about Ipswich's rivalry with Norwich City.

An interviewer took to streets of Ipswich and randomly stopped people to get their opinions.

Dyer was walking through the town centre that day, alongside one of his friends.

And, in a major coincidence, the interviewer stopped Dyer and asked for his thoughts.

There was a big problem, though. The interviewer had no clue who Dyer was.

The 40-second interview that transpired is so awkward it's painful. Watch it again below...

Interviewer: “Can I ask you about Ipswich Town Football club? Are you a supporter?”

Dyer looked around awkwardly while his friend burst out laughing.

He replied, with a rather confused look on his face: “I’m an actual player.”

Interviewer: “Are you?”

Dyer: “Yeah…”

The interviewer, perhaps thinking Dyer was joking, continued: “We’re talking to people about the rivalry with Norwich. Is that something you feel at all?”

Dyer, to his credit, did his best to answer the question as honestly as possible.

He replied: “Yeah, it’s a big thing for all the players that we win against Norwich for the supporters. It’s a real passionate affair. It’s everything to the fans that we win.

The interviewer then quizzes Dyer about his Ipswich career.

Interviewer: “So what level are you playing at?”

Dyer: “Professional. In the first team.”

Interviewer: “Ok. What’s your name?”

Dyer: “Kieron Dyer.”

Dyer then walks away as the interviewer says: “Really?”

The interview aired over 25 years ago. It may never be topped for awkwardness.

What has Kieron Dyer been up to since retiring?

After hanging up his boots. Dyer moved into the world of coaching as he took up a role within the Ipswich academy.

He then made his way into the position of assistant manager for the under 18's in 2018, before departing the club one year later to pursue a career in first-team management.

Following the failure to secure any roles in the first-team game, Dyer later returned to Ipswich as the boss of the under 23 side.

He made a shocking exit from the club in 2022 to the shock of many.

Dyer has been keeping himself busy in the entertainment world also in recent years as he appeared on ITV's 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'

The former England international finished in a respectable fourth position on the 2015 version of the show.

His next experience of the reality TV world was on 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins' in 2021.

Unfortunately Dyer had to be withdrawn from the show due to a collapsed lung which later resulted in his primary sclerosing cholangitis.

He is currently on a waiting list to undergo a liver transplant to treat his condition.