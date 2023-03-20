Kim Kardashian and her son, Saint, completed the latest leg of their whistlestop European football tour on Sunday evening, but the presence of the American socialite hasn't exactly proved a lucky charm for the teams that have hosted her.

Last Thursday, the Kardashian family were in attendance at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League after being beaten on penalties by Sporting Lisbon.

They continued their trip on Sunday by travelling to the Parc des Princes to take in the Ligue 1 clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes.

Seven-year-old Saint received first-class treatment in the French capital as he was allowed pitchside and was even able to grab a photo with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Images of the family enjoying their pre-match experience together soon began to do the rounds on social media. Kardashian would later take to Instagram to thank PSG for 'making our kids' dreams come true'.

Unfortunately, there's no getting away from the fact that the Kardashians appear to be something of a bad omen for whichever team they go and watch.

Prior to Sunday's fixture, PSG hadn't lost a Ligue 1 match in their home stadium for 715 days.

To put that number into perspective, Lionel Messi - who has been at the club for more than 18 months - had never tasted defeat in the league at the Parc des Princes as a PSG player.

However, all that changed when the Kardashians showed up!

The visitors scored either side of half-time through Karl Toko Ekambi and Arnaud Kalimuendo to shatter PSG's 35-match unbeaten run at home in Ligue 1.

While Christophe Galtier's side haven't exactly been in sparkling form as of late, the result was still a major surprise.

Given that Kardashian had been present for a pair of upsets at two high-profile games in the space of only a few days, it didn't take long for conspiracy theories about a 'Kardashian curse' to emerge on Twitter.

Just as American rapper Drake has been said to doom sports teams over the years, fans reckon that Kim Kardashian is now following in his footsteps.

Read on to check out some of their comments.

Such has been the response to the theory, that even Kim K herself has picked up on it.

Kim Kardashian reacts to claims that she 'cursed' Arsenal and PSG

Posting on her Instagram story, the 42-year-old shared an image of herself at the Emirates on Thursday, with the caption: "The memes I'm seeing,' together with a crying emoji.

PSG remain seven points clear of their nearest challengers Marseille at the top of Ligue 1, but their fans probably won't mind too much if they don't see the Kardashian family at the Parc des Princes for a while!