Social media went a little crazy on Wednesday when Arsenal hosted Sporting CP, and it wasn't just because the Gunners were knocked out of the Europa League.

Kim Kardashian was spotted in the crowd at the Emirates, enjoying the midweek clash with her son, Saint.

Unfortunately, the television personality and businesswoman may have been bad luck for Arsenal, who exited the tournament on penalties after the match ended 3-3 on aggregate.

But as well as the internet being somewhat confused by Kardashian's presence at the Emirates, women's football fans were quick to notice something about her son too.

The Arsenal team look on during their penalty shootout vs Sporting CP

Saint West spotted in Katie McCabe Arsenal shirt

Gooners were left stunned when they realised Saint was in fact sporting an Arsenal shirt with Katie McCabe's name on the back.

The seven-year-old, who is the second child of Kardashian and Kanye West, was discovered to be an Arsenal fan earlier this year.

He was pictured wearing the club's current third shirt at his sister Chicago's birthday party.

Katie McCabe of Arsenal lifts the Conti Cup

Clearly, Saint's support is not limited to Mikel Arteta's team either.

Kardashian uploaded several Instagram story posts from her day at the Emirates, including one of Saint wearing his 'McCabe 15' strip.

Another child with the party was also backing Jonas Eidevall's side, wearing a Vivianne Miedema home shirt, and the two youngsters looked great standing side by side.

It left supporters on social media completely baffled — pleased, of course — but still baffled.

Fan on Twitter reacts to Saint West wearing a Katie McCabe Arsenal shirt

"How the hell is this real?" one fan wrote.

"Omg Saint West in Katie McCabe WSL printing, the kid knows," another said.

"Saint West in a Katie McCabe shirt, our women’s team is f***ing massive," replied a third.

It didn't take long for the news to get back to McCabe herself either, who wrote on her story: "Saint West has good taste."

This also isn't the first time a member of the Kardashian-West clan has surprised social media in this way. Last month, Kim herself was snapped wearing a vintage AS Roma shirt.

She sported the classic 1997/98 Diadora strip while attending her daughter North's basketball game in Los Angeles.

This sparked a mammoth surge in searches for Roma, with an increase of more than 2.3 million over two days.

Why was Kim Kardashian at the Arsenal match?

According to beIN SPORTS, Kardashian's unusual trip to the Emirates was part of a documentary she is currently filming.

It of course worked out well for Saint too, who got to watch his team in action at their home ground, regardless of the disappointing result.

Arsenal will need to lift their spirits after their Europa League exit and shift focus back to their Premier League title contention.

They are back in action this Sunday against Crystal Palace, who have sacked Patrick Vieira as head coach after failing to pick up a single win this year.

Arsenal Women's next match will see them take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

They will travel to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, March 21st after their latest 4-0 win over Reading in the Women's Super League.