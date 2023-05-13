Manchester United are interested in signing defensive duo Jurrien Timer and Kim Min-jae, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

If the Red Devils want to start competing with Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, reinforcements will be necessary.

Manchester United news - Jurrien Timber and Kim Min-jae

Although there's certainly been improvement at United this season, they will be desperate to be competing for titles once again.

There are clear issues throughout the squad, with a centre-forward needed as Wout Weghorst is only on loan until the end of the campaign.

However, improvements all over the pitch appear to be in the pipeline for United.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Napoli defender Kim is a target for the Manchester club, who could cost in the region of £52m.

The Mirror have also claimed that Ajax youngster Timber is another player on United's list, with journalist Florian Plettenberg reporting that he will cost around £44m.

Now, journalist Galetti has confirmed that both Timber and Kim are on United's list ahead of the summer transfer window.

Although Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have been excellent for United, increased squad depth can be key to winning titles.

What has Galetti said about Timber and Kim?

Galetti has suggested that the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire could be out the door, with Timber and Kim on the list to replace them.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Manchester United are interested in both players. In fact, United are planning at least two incoming moves to strengthen the defence and to replace some players.

"For example, Bailly will return to Marseille at the end of the loan in June. There is Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire who are both outgoing. So, Kim and Timber are on the list for United."

Would Kim and Timber be smart signings?

There's been a lot of talk about Victor Osimhen who played a pivotal role in helping Napoli win the Serie A title this season, but Kim has averaged a higher Sofascore rating in the league this campaign.

Timber is a young, up-and-coming player who may not instantly break into the United first team, but he's certainly an exciting talent and one for the future.

Video: Kim Min-jae's best bits

Video: Jurrien Timber's 2023 highlights

Both Timber and Kim are extremely comfortable on the ball, which could help Erik ten Hag when trying to create a side capable of playing out from the back.