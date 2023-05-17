Newcastle United have sent scouts to watch Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season, winning the Serie A title in his first campaign with his new club.

Newcastle United news - Kim Min-jae

The South Korean defender has a release clause of around £52m, according to reports in Italy.

However, unfortunately for Newcastle, the report does claim that Manchester United only have to agree the fine details with Kim ahead of a move in the summer transfer window.

If Kim moves once again this summer, it will be his third club in three seasons, having only joined Napoli at the beginning of the campaign.

It's been an impressive rise for the Tongyeong-born defender, who was playing in the Chinese Super League in 2021.

Now, Kim is being linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world, but he's already playing for the champions of Italy, so maybe a move so soon after joining wouldn't make a lot of sense.

The former Fenerbahçe centre-back's agent has spoken about the speculation linking his client with a move to the Premier League.

He said: "Currently, Kim Min-jae is focusing on finishing the season. In the case of the English Premier League, the qualification to the Champions League or the final standings have not been decided. There is no need to move."

What has Romano said about Kim Min-jae?

Romano has revealed that Newcastle have sent scouts to watch Kim recently, with Man United also interested in the Napoli man.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Also, other clubs are exploring the situation for Kim. So, I will keep the race open because, for example, Newcastle scouts have been in attendance in the last few weeks to keep an eye on Kim. The situation remains open with Man United interested."

How has Kim performed this season?

With Napoli winning the league title and only Giovanni Di Lorenzo starting more games than Kim this term, as per FBref, there's no doubt he's been excellent.

As per Sofascore, only Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Mario Rui have averaged a higher rating in Serie A for Napoli than Kim.

According to WhoScored, Kim has averaged 2.8 aerial duels won, 1.6 tackles, and 1.2 interceptions per game, as well as scoring twice and providing two assists.

Overall, it's been an impressive campaign for Kim and it's certainly no surprise to see the likes of Newcastle and Man United showing an interest in his services.