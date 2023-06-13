Manchester United target Kim Min-jae would be an excellent addition at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Napoli defender could be on his way out the door in the summer after an excellent season in Italy.

Manchester United news - Kim Min-jae

Kim could be on the move in the summer, with a reasonably priced release clause meaning clubs can sign the South Korean defender.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Kim can be signed in July for a fee of around £52m, with Manchester United considering him a main target.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Harry Maguire to push to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, so signing a replacement could be a priority.

Maguire only started eight Premier League games this season, as per FBref, but with Champions League football coming next campaign, adding more quality in the squad will be important.

Kim played a key role in helping Napoli win the Serie A title, so it's no surprise to see United looking to sign the defender.

Kim averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.22 in Italy, ranking him third in the Napoli squad.

The Tongyeong-born centre-back has averaged 1.6 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, 3.5 clearances, and 2.6 headers won per game, as per WhoScored.

Former United midfielder Park Ji-Sung labelled Kim an 'extraordinary' talent.

What has Jones said about Kim?

Jones has suggested that although Kim isn't a guaranteed signing as many have suggested, he would be a great addition at Old Trafford if United were able to secure his signature.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's funny, because some parts of the media play it up like it's on the verge of happening whereas you speak to some people close to Man Utd and they're not certain that it's a guaranteed thing yet. But, he'd be a great addition if it can happen."

Would Kim be a smart signing?

Realistically, considering the difference between the seasons they have had, Kim would certainly be an upgrade on Maguire.

Kim is also just under four years younger than Maguire, so it could help United build for the future, with the latter likely to decline in his thirties.

Whether Kim can break into the starting eleven and displace Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez remains to be seen, but he will undoubtedly provide some top quality competition, and with Champions League football around the corner, he's also got plenty of experience in that competition.