Kimi Raikkonen shocked the F1 world in 2012 when he made his comeback to the sport after a three-year absence. The Finnish star, who won the 2007 Drivers' Championship in his debut season with Ferrari, had previously left the grid in 2009 following the expiry of his contract with the Prancing Horse.

Although he had been away from F1 for a while, Raikonnen remained closely tied to racing, competing in both NASCAR and rallying events. However, it was still a surprise to see him sign with an upstart team and return to the discipline in which he made his name.

Having rebranded from the existing Renault team, Lotus wanted to make a statement of their intent to eventually challenge for top honours and so brought Raikonnen in to partner Romain Grosjean in their inaugral line-up. It was a bold move which made plenty of headlines, but the former champion didn't come cheap.

Kimi Raikonnen's Staggering Contract With Lotus

The upstart team spent big - and it soon caused problems