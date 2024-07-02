Highlights Liverpool targets Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich as a defensive midfielder.

Kimmich's potential move may depend on Bayern signing Fulham's Joao Palhinha.

Liverpool also considers Juventus' Adrien Rabiot as another midfield option.

Liverpool - and Arne Slot, in particular - are looking to add a defensive midfielder to their roster and journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, that target Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich could be made available if the Bavarian side manage to sign Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

Faring in a post-Jurgen Klopp era is going to be difficult for players, fans and staff members alike at Anfield, but sorting out an issue of need, which defensive midfield is, would be a clever way to alleviate the loss of such a crucial figure in their former, much-beloved chief.

Liverpool: Joshua Kimmich Latest

Reds ‘shift focus’ to German midfielder

Since losing the ever-dependable Fabinho in the summer of 2023, the Reds have struggled to fill the void. Wataru Endo was signed in the same window, though it was Alexis Mac Allister who shouldered the majority of the defensive-minded burden in the Liverpool engine room throughout the best part of last season.

Signing someone of Kimmich’s ilk - a man with Champions League experience aplenty - would allow the Argentine to fulfil his responsibilities from a chance creation perspective. According to Tutto Juve, the Merseyside-based outfit are no longer looking at Teun Koopmeiners and are, instead, they are going full steam ahead with the race to sign Bayern Munich gem, Kimmich, who is widely considered to be one of the best midfielders in world football.

Kimmich's 23/24 Bundesliga Stats vs Bayern Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,186 3rd Assists 6 =5th Pass success rate (%) 91.3 6th Tackles per game 1.6 =3rd Interceptions per game 0.7 =6th Average passes per game 70.9 4th Overall rating 7.13 =4th

The report suggests that they will have to fend off stern competition from Manchester City should they wish to strike a deal with the Bundesliga behemoths. In 2023/24 alone, Rottweil-born Kimmich played 43 times for his employers across all competitions - but has been a vital cog in their near-perfect machine since arriving from Stuttgart in the summer of 2015.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 505-game senior club career, Kimmich has scored 54 goals and notched an additional 120 assists.

Jacobs: Move for Kimmich Could Rely on Palhinha Deal

Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United also interested

Close

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs suggested that a move for Kimmich, who earns £320k-a-week, could rely on whether Bayern are able to complete a move for Fulham’s Palhinha, but he did insist that Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United are also monitoring the 29-year-old’s situation. Jacobs said:

“I think we have to keep an eye on Liverpool, Juventus, possibly Barcelona, although there's obviously financial considerations, and even Manchester United, who all could be in the race for Kimmich and are all assessing whether there's value at that number before making any kind of meaningful approach. “Kimmich's future will also be intertwined to some extent with Joao Palhinha. Should he come in as a new defensive midfielder and that deal get done with Fulham, it might end up costing close to 60 million pounds, and almost certainly 60 million euros at the lower end. “So you know, ranging between £50 million if maybe Bayern eventually get their way, and £60 million if Fulham get their price and if Palhinha joins, then the expectation is it will further call into question Kimmich's future.”

Liverpool in Pole Position to Sign Rabiot

Frenchman to make decision after Euro 2024

Close

Another midfield addition that Liverpool have on their radar is Juventus and France ace Adrien Rabiot, a man who has been linked perennially with Manchester United in the past. According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, the 29-year-old - who is currently on international duty with France at Euro 2024 - is most likely to make a decision when his campaign in Germany is over.

Related Liverpool Lead Premier League Race to Sign Adrien Rabiot Liverpool need midfield recruits and the free signing of Adrien Rabiot could be a serious possibility

The Old Lady still hold the belief, despite his contract coming to an end this summer, that he will remain at the club beyond the summer trading period, with Thiago Motta wanting to assess all options before making an informed decision on the Frenchman, who has been labelled as ‘extraordinary' by club cult hero David Trezeguet.

All statistics per WhoScored