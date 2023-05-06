Liverpool fans loudly booed the English national anthem before their Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday evening.

To celebrate the Coronation of King Charles, a rendition of 'God Save the King' was played through the speaker system before kick-off at Anfield.

And to say it didn't go down well on Merseyside would be something of an understatement.

In the build-up to the match, many Liverpool fans on social media made it clear that they would boo the anthem when it played - just like they did when it was played at Wembley in last season's two domestic cup (FA Cup and Carabao Cup) finals.

However, this time around, the boos inside the stadium, which started before the song was even played, were almost deafening.

You could barely hear the anthem being played, such was the loudness created by the home fans.

Check out the footage...

Video: Liverpool fans loudly boo national anthem before match vs Brentford

In his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp was asked about the likelihood of fans booing the national anthem.

What did Klopp say about the national anthem saga?

He said: "The club's position is my position. That's clear. Besides that, this is definitely a subject which I cannot really have a proper opinion about it. I'm from Germany. We don't have a King or a Queen.

"I'm 55 years old. I really have no experience with that. Watching from the outside, it is a nice thing to watch. All the weddings are massive things in Germany, but nobody really knows what it is like, watching a movie or in a newspaper because we don't feel that.

"I'm pretty sure a lot of people in this country will enjoy the coronation. Some will maybe not really be interested and some will not like it. That's it, that's over the country. I think that's all I can say about it. The rest is my position is the club's position."

Liverpool fans' booing of the national anthem became widespread back in the 1980s, due to the Conservative government's 'managed decline' of the beautiful city.

The government's failings with regard to the 1989 Hillsborough disaster further increased feelings of opposition toward the establishment.