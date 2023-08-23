Highlights Kevin Owens returned to WWE TV after being injured last month, and an update on his injury status has emerged.

The Undisputed Tag Team Championship was never considered to be relinquished despite Owens' injury, and he wanted to work through the pain and be a part of SummerSlam.

However, the decision was made that KO needed to rest and recover, so he was taken off TV and removed from the card

Kevin Owens was injured during prior to SummerSlam after the Judgment Day unleashed an attack on him, and returned on Raw this week.

Owens was then written off WWE TV, with the future of the Undisputed Tag Team Championship seeming uncertain.

KO is now back on TV, having returned in Quebec this week, and an update has emerged on his injury status.

Latest news on Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have dominated over the tag team division with their Undisputed Tag Team Championship reign since WrestleMania 39.

With their popularity and fighting spirit, their presence on the red brand has been accompanied by some of the biggest rivalries on the roster.

Lately, the duo has been engaged in a feud with the Judgment Day. However, a nunber of weeks ago, when Sami Zayn challenged Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship, Damian Priest and Finn Balor unleashed an attack on Owens to distract Zayn.

The attack was disastrous enough to write the Tag Team Champion off WWE TV, with KO missing several weeks of action.

Image Credits: WWE

Later, reports revealed that Kevin Owens, who has been dubbed 'the king of this s***' was legitimately injured and that the attack was just used to take him off TV.

And now, WrestleVotes has provided an update on Owens' injury. They state that Owens the Undisputed Tag Team Championship were never considered to be relinquished.

As per the report, KO's injury was detected a few weeks before SummerSlam. It is also claimed that Owens wanted to be a part of SummerSlam even after his injury was detected, and wanted to work through the pain.

However, things came to a head and the decision was made to take KO and Sami off the card, opting that it was right for him to take the time to recover.

Kevin Owens was just trying to get through SummerSlam and they found out just before that it probably wasn’t the best idea. It was never going to force the titles to be stripped. They tried to wait until SummerSlam, but that wasn’t able to happen.

As noted, Owens is back on TV now, and returned to the ring on his first night, showing that he's more than ready to wrestle again, which is a big boost for Triple H and the rest of WWE's creative team.

Image Credits: WWE

What are Triple H's plans for Kevin Owens?

SummerSlam was earlier rumored to include Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defence against a reunited DIY.

However, the plans were later scrapped, reportedly being scrapped by Vince McMahon, who was getting more involved with Triple H's creative plans at the time.READ MORE: WWE: Ex-World Champion's 'shockingly low’ starting salary leaked Now, as per rumors, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will reunite very soon. In addition to that, Owens and Zayn are still planned to face DIY in the future and the duo could be the ones to dethrone the champions eventually.

Before facing DIY, the champions could also defend the titles against the likes of the Judgment Day with their rivalry already in the mix. A battle against the team of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh could also be in the cards if a DIY reunion is postponed.

