Kingpyn Boxing have announced the High Stakes Tournament involving a lot of huge content creators, and we can reveal how this boxing tournament will work.

Many big stars are involved including Tom Zanetti, AnEsonGib, Austin McBroom, Elle Brooke and King Kenny, and they have huge followings.

With influencer boxing fights taking the globe by storm, it is exciting to see Kingpyn follow in the steps of KSI's promotional boxing company Misfits. Now we have two big promotional companies looking for the best influencers to get into the boxing ring.

This is the first time we have been introduced to a boxing tournament, so many will not know the rules and how it works. Don't worry as we have all the key details covered and explained down below.

How does the Kingpyn High Stakes Boxing Tournament work?

There is a lot to explain when it comes to this very exciting Kingpyn High Stakes Boxing Tournament. There are eight male fighters and eight female fighters, with one male and female fighter being crowned Kingpyn Champion. As always, it is a specific competition where the male and female fights are split.

There are the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final, in which we will see eight fighters reduced to just won via a typical elimination knockout ruling. We see a draw done for each round, and the winner progresses to the next round.

We will see this tournament played out over a few months, with the quarter-finals on April 22nd 2023, the semi-finals on June 3rd 2023 and the final on August 5th 2023.

Kingpyn Boxing Promo Art

For now, we have not been told how many rounds these fight will have, but we do know all the fighters involved apart from one due to Jay Swingler pulling out. Here are the fighters involved:

Whinderson Nunes

AnEson Gib

King Kenny

Jarvis

Tom Zanetti

My Mate Nate

Austin McBroom

Elle Brooke

Whitney Johns

6ar6ie6

Amber O'Donnell

Daniella Hemsley

Jully Poca

Ms. Danielka

Emily Brooke

With so many big names involved, and some of them with a lot of experience in the influencer boxing world, it is exciting that the opponents are picked via draws instead of Kingpyn arranging who fights who. This makes it a lot harder for those involved as they will have no say in who they face. We will update you at GiveMeSport when more information around the tournament becomes available, so be sure to keep an eye on this page.