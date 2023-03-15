Kingpyn High Stakes looks to be the hottest new YouTube boxing event to be coming to our screens soon.

The influencer boxing scene is so massively successful already, and it looks like we're about to see one of the biggest events ever, featuring a plethora of internet sensations.

KSI's Misfit boxing is undeniably the biggest event at the moment - but could Kingpyn give it a run for its money? We certainly think so with their lineup.

So, with this here is the fight card for everyone who's fighting in Kingpyn High Stakes boxing.

Who is fighting on the Kingpyn High Stakes Boxing card?

The following bouts have been confirmed for the Kingpyn High Stakes boxing tournament (correct as of writing on Tuesday the 14th of March 2023):

Women's Fights

Avery Pongracz vs Whitney Johns

Elle Brooke vs Aleksandra Daniel

Daniella Hemsley vs Jully Oliviera

Emily Brooke vs Amber O'Donnell

Men's Fights

Nathan Bartling vs Kenny Ojuederie

AnEsonGib vs Austin McBroom

Jarvis Khattri vs Tom Zanetti

These are all the confirmed fights at the time of writing, but there are rumours that there's something else in the works.

My Mate Nate has been confirmed to feature at the event, but there is a mystery opponent that is yet to be announced.

There are strong rumours that this fighter will be none other than KSI's brother - Deji Olutunji, which would make for yet another fantastic fight with another big name entering the ring.

We will update this page regularly when more information does become available, so keep checking back for updates, so you don't miss a beat.

When is Kingpyn High Stakes Boxing Tournament?

The structure of this tournament is a little different to usual events and will span three days over a few months.

The first of these dates will be the quarter-finals, which is taking place at the OVO Arena in London, England on the 22nd of April 2023.

The second event, the semi-finals, will then take place in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Arena on the 3rd of June 2023.

Then we're back in the capital for the grand finale on the 5th of August 2023, where the final showdown will occur on the 5th of August 2023, this time at the O2 Arena, London.

Who will be crowned winner of the Kingpyn High Stakes Boxing Tournament? One thing is for certain, it's going to be a hell of an affair.