KSI's Misfit boxing is undeniably the biggest YouTube boxing event at the moment, but a new challenger emerges in the form of Kingpyn 'High Stakes' boxing.

The brand-new tournament features eight male and eight female fighters, including some of the biggest personalities and influencers on the scene right now - with the likes of Elle Brooke, Tom Zanetti and AnEsonGib all featuring.

With names like that, you can see why they've dubbed themselves as the ‘biggest influencer boxing tournament’ the world has ever seen. We're so excited to see what comes of this!

So, with this - here is absolutely everything you need to know about the Kingpyn 'High Stakes' boxing tournament.

When is Kingpyn High Stakes Boxing Tournament?

The structure of this tournament is a little different to usual events and will span three days over a few months.

The second event, the semi-finals, will then take place in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Arena on the 3rd of June 2023 .

Then we're back in the capital for the grand finale on the 5th of August 2023, where the final showdown will occur on the 5th of August 2023, this time at the O2 Arena, London.

Who will be crowned winner of the Kingpyn High Stakes Boxing Tournament? One thing is for certain, it's going to be a hell of an affair.

Who is fighting on the Kingpyn High Stakes Boxing card?

Here is the full list of names who will be fighting throughout the tournament.

Female Fighters

Avery Pongracz

Whitney Johns

Elle Brooke

Aleksandra Daniel

Daniella Hemsley

Jully Oliviera

Emily Brooke

Amber O'Donnell

Male Fighters

Nathan Bartling

Kenny Ojuederie

AnEsonGib

Austin McBroom

Jarvis Khattri

Tom Zanetti

Fight Card

The following bouts have been confirmed for the Kingpyn High Stakes boxing tournament (correct as of writing on Tuesday the 14th of March 2023):

Women's Fights

Avery Pongracz vs Whitney Johns

Elle Brooke vs Aleksandra Daniel

Daniella Hemsley vs Jully Oliviera

Emily Brooke vs Amber O'Donnell

Men's Fights

Nathan Bartling vs Kenny Ojuederie

AnEsonGib vs Austin McBroom

Jarvis Khattri vs Tom Zanetti

This is for the quarter-final stage, and the next stages will be decided upon the conclusion of these bouts.

How to Watch

Unfortunately at this moment in time, we do not have any information on how to watch or how to live stream the big event, but when more information becomes available we will be updating this page - so keep checking back regularly.

Tickets

Fans can purchase tickets for the quarter-finals from March 17th on the Kingpyn website.

Be quick! They'll be the hottest tickets in town.