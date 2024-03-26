Highlights Domantas Sabonis broke the NBA's double-double streak record at 54, surpassing Kevin Love.

Sabonis has the most double-doubles and triple-doubles in the NBA, showcasing his consistent play.

With 28 straight games of double-digit points and rebounds, Sabonis stands as an elite force in Sacramento's offense.

Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis has firmly established himself as a nightly double-double force with his ability to score efficiently and gobble up rebounds with ease. During their 108-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, he etched his name in the NBA history books by recording his 54th straight double-double, which is now the longest streak since the NBA-ABA merger.

Sabonis made history midway through the third quarter the best way he knows how — cleaning up the offensive glass after his teammate Keegan Murray was denied on a layup and converting on a put back.

The Kings star not only notched a double-double, but he wound up with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, his 25th triple-double of the season.

The previous record was held by current Miami Heat forward Kevin Love, who had 53 straight double-doubles during the 2011-12 season as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, Sabonis still has a long way from even sniffing the all-time mark, which is held by none other than Wilt Chamberlain. The Hall of Famer tallied an insane 227 straight double-doubles from 1964 to 1967, which is still 173 games for the 6-foot-10 big man.

Sabonis is the Hallmark of Consistency

Leads the NBA in double-doubles and triple-doubles this season

Domantas Sabonis is the very definition of consistency with his ability to put up productive and efficient numbers on a nightly basis. Not only is Sabonis leading the team in boards and dimes per game, while putting up at least 20 points per game, he also leads the league in rebounds.

With his league-leading 25th triple-double, the Kings big man became just the 5th player ever to notch 25 such performances in a season, joining an elite group that features Nikola Jokić, Russell Westbrook, Wilt Chamberlain, and Oscar Robertson.

As for double-doubles, Sabonis currently has 67 such games on the season, which is also the most in the NBA. To put it into perspective, he has only failed to notch a double-double in four of his 71 games this season.

Domantas Sabonis 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stat PPG 20.0 RPG 13.7 APG 8.3 FG% 60.8% DD 67 TD 25

Likewise, this is also his 28th straight game with double-digit points and rebounds. The last time the 27-year-old failed to record a double-double was on Nov. 29, 2023, during a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Perhaps the best part about Sabonis' achievements this season is the fact that he has yet to miss a game, which has allowed him to become the consistent offensive force that he is for the Kings. Over the last couple of seasons, the center has become the hub of Sacramento's elite offense, serving as the team's primary playmaker with his pinpoint and timely playmaking, especially from the mid-to-high post areas of the floor.

Along with fellow All-Star De'Aaron Fox, the Kings will need Sabonis to continue his stellar play until the end of the season, as Sacramento looks to book the 6th and final outright playoff berth in the Western Conference. With Monday night's win over Philadelphia, the Kings are still clinging on to the 6th seed, sharing a 42-29 record with the Dallas Mavericks, whom they will face in a crucial game on Tuesday night.