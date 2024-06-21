Highlights
Malik Monk is slated to return to the Sacramento Kings after having a career season in 2023-24. Monk, an unrestricted free agent, just came off of the final year of his four-year, $15.72 million deal he signed with the Charlotte Hornets ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season and is in line to see several times more than that on his new deal.
As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke on X, Monk intends to sign a four-year deal again, this time worth $78 million to return to play under Kings head coach Mike Brown starting in 2024-25. The deal includes a player option perk for the fourth and final year, giving the Kentucky product flexibility to test the open market after three years elapse.
Malik Monk's Play in 2023-24 Warranted Major Four-Year Deal
Monk finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting
Monk took his game to new heights last season. The Arkansas native finished as the runner-up for the 2024 Sixth Man of the Year award behind career-high averages of 15.1 points per game and 5.1 assists on 35 percent shooting from the three-point line.
Sacramento went 18-7 when Monk scored at least 20 points in a game, proving the invaluable impact his scoring punch had on the franchise in the regular season. Now, the 26-year-old will rejoin a Kings team that has their sights set on improving their 46-36 record from 2023-24 and making the playoffs next year.
