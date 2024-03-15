Highlights Malik Monk leads the race for the Sixth Man of the Year award with career-best stats, while thriving as the top playmaker off the bench.

Monk excels as a scorer and playmaker, providing a major impact on Sacramento's offense, even when De'Aaron Fox and/or Domantas Sabonis are off the floor.

Monk faces competition from players like Bobby Portis, Norman Powell, and Naz Reid, but remains the favorite with odds of -270.

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk is currently the betting favorite to take home Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2024. For the second consecutive season, Monk has been fantastic as head coach Mike Brown's lead reserve.

He's extremely comfortable with his role off the bench and the Kings have maintained effective play with Monk in that position.

If the season ended today, Sacramento would be headed to the playoffs in a tough Western Conference. This time, however, Monk and the Kings are looking for more success after breaking their long-standing postseason drought a year ago.

With one of the NBA's top reserves in tow, can Monk capture the Sixth Man award and help lead a series victory come playoff time?

Monk's 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year Campaign

Monk's averaging career-highs in points (15.7 ppg) and assists (5.3 apg) this season

In the midst of Sacramento's incredible turnaround last season, Monk's name was floated around as a candidate to win Sixth Man of the Year. When the Kings signed him to a two-year deal in the 2022 NBA offseason, there was optimism about his fit under Brown, along with Monk's existing chemistry with former Kentucky Wildcats teammate, De'Aaron Fox.

Monk and Fox's familiarity with each other quickly translated to on-court success - whenever the pair play together, they place an emphasis on getting out in transition and converting via slams and spot-up threes. After finishing fifth in the award race in 2022-23, Monk's game has transformed to a higher level this year.

Malik Monk Career Stats by Year Year MPG PPG APG RPG Field Goal% 2017-18 13.6 6.7 1.4 1.0 .360 2018-19 17.2 8.9 1.6 1.9 .387 2019-20 21.3 10.3 2.1 2.9 .434 2020-21 20.9 11.7 2.1 2.4 .434 2021-22 28.1 13.8 2.9 3.4 .473 2022-23 22.3 13.5 3.9 2.6 .448 2023-24 26.2 15.7 5.3 3.0 .449

Monk's scoring has always been a given since he entered the league in 2017. Over the last few years, his explosive athleticism and shot-making ability has been harnessed into a calculated attack.

It's rare to see Monk out control these days: instead, his measured approach has resulted in much better results. Monk is currently putting up career-best numbers as a playmaker, with an average of 5.3 assists per game.

The 26-year-old does a great job of penetrating and drawing defenders in before finding the open man, and he's also more than capable of creating action out of pick and rolls. If the defender sags off, he can pull up for a jumper. If not, Monk weaves around the opposition and still makes something happen.

His vast improvement as a passer has given Brown and the Kings more options offensively. Whenever Fox or Domantas Sabonis aren't facilitating the offense, Monk can still keep the ship running at its highest capacity.

Monk's Competition for Sixth Man of the Year

Monk has the best odds to win at -270

Monk's 2024 Sixth Man of the Year candidacy is boosted by a bit of an uneven field. Last year's winner, Malcolm Brogdon (now with the Portland Trail Blazers) isn't even in the discussion after missing extended time due to an injury.

The same could be said for runner-up Immanuel Quickley, who is now a primary starter on the Toronto Raptors after being traded from the New York Knicks a few months ago. Monk's main competition this season includes Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis, Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid.

2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year Player Odds Malik Monk -270 Norman Powell +550 Naz Reid +550 Bobby Portis +1800 Caris LeVert +2500

According to the odds, Monk is the runaway favorite. If you factor in Monk's recent play versus his counterparts, it makes complete sense for him to be leading the pack.

Powell, who's averaging almost 14 points per game, has had a slightly smaller impact on the Clippers' season after the team acquired James Harden. Reid, another viable candidate, will definitely be penalized following this current stretch of basketball.

Right now, he's starting in place of injured all-star, Karl-Anthony Towns, so numbers will likely get inflated. Though he's still on track for a top three finish, Reid might only get consideration if Minnesota maintains its perch at the top of the conference in the wake of Towns's injury.

Portis and Cleveland's Caris LeVert are also in the mix, but it's safe to deem them longshots to win at this point.

That leaves Monk in prime position to become Sacramento's first Sixth Man of the Year since Bobby Jackson won in 2003. His reliability and overall improvement as a complete player has kept the Kings very competitive throughout the season.

If any playoff success is on the horizon, know that Monk played a tremendous role in the outcome.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel.