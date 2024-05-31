Highlights Sacramento Kings offer Mike Brown a three-year, $21 million contract extension that has the potential to make it up to $27 million with bonuses.

Brown is seeking around $10 million annually, and the two parties have not reached an agreement.

Brown's successful coaching tenure with Sacramento justifies his pursuit of a higher contract due to team results.

Contract negotiations reached a climax between the Sacramento Kings and head coach Mike Brown .

Watching Monty Williams land a $70 million deal from the Detroit Pistons and Mike Budenholzer getting $10 million annually from the Phoenix Suns -- the market has been set for Brown to earn a similar eight-figure threshold as well.

Kings Make Huge Offer With Bonuses

Both parties are still apart on a new deal

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Thursday that Sacramento offered Brown a three-year, $21 million contract extension. The deal would keep Brown in lockstep with the Kings through the 2026-27 season and includes potential bonuses that could increase the value to $27 million.

Charania noted Brown is looking for an extension that will pay him approximately $10 million annually, preventing any agreement to this point.

Sacramento has gone 94-70 during its two regular seasons under Brown and has made the postseason both times. Brown was named the league’s Coach of the Year (for the second time in his career) for helping lift the Kings to the playoffs for the first time in 16 seasons in 2023. Last season's run saw the team finish with a 48-34 record and the Western Conference’s third seed.

The Kings fell in seven games to the No. 6-seeded Golden State Warriors. In 2023-24, the 46–36 Kings were merely the No. 9 seed in a more crowded West and did not advance beyond the play-in tournament, although they did beat the No. 10-seeded Warriors in their first play-in game.

Do Brown's Credentials Warrant a Larger Deal?

The veteran coach has an impressive resume - how much is he worth?

After being fired by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, the third time in four years he lost a head-coaching job, Brown had lost touch with the NBA. Even when opportunities opened, he was repeatedly left by the side of the coaching road. Getting another chance, Brown is now showing he didn't stop growing as a coach.

Once known as one of Gregg Popovich's defense-first disciples, he came to Sacramento armed with more experience and more perspective after learning under future Hall of Fame coach Steve Kerr, with whom he won three rings in Golden State.

Brown has taught the Kings to be confident. His dominant message was they could win and win now. Brown's arrival broke open a new culture. With mostly young players on the roster, the players listened. Today, the franchise is in much better hands than it was in the recent past.

Sacramento's success under Brown can be characterized by several reasons. Domantas Sabonis had consecutive All-Star campaigns as a devastatingly efficient scorer and rebounder. Point guard De'Aaron Fox, a potential future MVP candidate, had two of the best seasons of his career and excelled as one of the league's top performers in the clutch.

With how poorly -- one could argue -- the Kings were run before Brown's arrival, what Brown's done in just two seasons is greater than anything the franchise accomplished in the previous decade-plus.

Seeing what has gone on around the association with Brown's counterparts landing sweet deals -- Brown has a resume to ask for that type of money, too.