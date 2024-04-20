The Sacramento Kings' 2023-24 season came to an unceremonious end on Friday, and according to their head coach, one of their greatest strengths let them down when they needed it most.

Following their 105-98 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in the Play-In Tournament on Friday, Kings' bench boss Mike Brown expressed his disappointment in his team's offensive execution.

"I thought we were a little passive offensively. Not all of us were aggressive with our play tonight. If you've got a head full of steam and you're headed to the rim, you've got to be able to finish, you've got to be able to get to the free-throw line and convert."

The Pelicans outscored the Kings 58-44 in the paint on the night, while also out-shooting them from the field, from beyond the arc and at the free-throw line.

De'Aaron Fox did his best to keep the Kings in the game down the stretch, ending the night with a game-high 35 points on 12-of-29 shooting. Domantas Sabonis pitched in 23 points of his own, while also grabbing 14 rebounds, but the rest of the squad did little to support their All-Star teammates on the scoresheet.

Offense Has Not Been An Issue For Kings

One of the best scoring teams in the NBA under Brown

Domantas Sabonis De'Aaron Fox

Few would've expected the Kings' high-powered offense to go quiet in a must-win game, especially after Brown's unit became notorious for its high-flying, hyper-efficient and even record-breaking offense in his tenure as head coach.

Perhaps the writing was on the wall, however, considering Sacramento's significant drop-off in certain offensive categories since last season.

Sacramento Kings - Offensive Stats Comparison

Category

2022-23

2023-24

PPG

120.7 (1st)

116.6 (9th)

FG%

49.4 (2nd)

47.7 (14th)

3PT%

36.9 (9th)

36.6 (16th)

ORTG

118.6 (1st)

116.2 (13th)

The Kings set an NBA record for the highest offensive rating last season (118.6). The record did not last long, however, as two teams — the Indiana Pacers (120.5) and Boston Celtics (122.2) — already eclipsed the mark this season.

Following a first round defeat to the Golden State Warriors last year, and a failure to punch their ticket to the postseason this spring, heads may roll as patience begins to wear thin in Sacramento.

