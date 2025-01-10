Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has named his top three wingers in the world right now, including two Premier League stars. The French international has won almost everything there is to win in the game, including the Champions League, Bundesliga, and Serie A.

When fit, the wide man is one of the best in his position, which has allowed him to play for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, before settling in Munich. With extensive knowledge of what it takes to succeed at the highest level in that area of the pitch, Coman has now disclosed who he believes is currently at the top and provided his explanation as to why.

Coman Names Bukayo Saka as One of the World's Best Wingers

Mohamed Salah was also mentioned by the Frenchman

During an interview with former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, Coman was asked who he felt were the best wingers in the game currently. The Bayern star responded by naming Premier League duo Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka as part of his top three. He also mentioned Ballon d'Or runner-up Vinicius Junior, though he did note that the Brazilian was operating as a hybrid of a winger and a striker in more recent times:

"I would put Mo Salah for sure because he's so efficient, so efficient. And he stays fit a lot. This is a quality because as winger, it's the position where you do the most sprints and high-intensity running. "I want to say Vinicius, but last year what he was doing amazing, he was playing almost as a striker. Or the same as Mbappe's position between the wing and striker...I will say also Saka. The thing is I love left-footed players also."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Coman has managed six goal contributions this season in comparison to Salah's 38, Vinicius' 22 and Saka's 22.

Given his admiration for the Egyptian, Coman may be hoping that Bayern Munich will stage a late coup to try and sign Mo Salah, as the 32-year-old is yet to agree to a new contract with Liverpool, with his deal expiring in less than six months. Meanwhile, Vinicius has struggled to forge a successful partnership with Coman's international teammate Kylian Mbappe since he moved to the Santiago Bernabeu. Saka, on the other hand, is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a hamstring injury.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 10/01/2025