Manchester United target Kingsley Coman may have switched agencies to 'sort out a move' to Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has had an excellent career so far, but he's yet to play in the Premier League.

Manchester United news - Kingsley Coman

Coman, who is valued at around £57m, has won an unbelievable number of trophies in his short career. The French international has seven league titles and a Champions League with Bayern Munich, two Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and won multiple other cup competitions, despite being just 26 years old.

As we so often see, players from around Europe dream of playing in England one day, and Coman has been linked with a move to Manchester.

BILD journalist Christian Falk recently suggested that United were plotting a move to sign Coman in the summer transfer window.

According to Transfermarkt, Coman has played the majority of his games from the left-hand side of attack, which could hint that Marcus Rashford has a future playing down the middle at Old Trafford.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has revealed that Coman recently switched agencies to a company based in England, potentially to sort out a move for the Frenchman.

What has Sheth said about Coman?

Sheth has suggested that Bayern are under no pressure to sell, but Coman moving could be one to watch in the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Kingsley Coman is an interesting one. He's still got another four years left on his contract, I think, at Bayern Munich. But interestingly, earlier on this year, he actually changed his agency, and is now with CAA Base, which is an agency that's based in England, in London.

"I just wonder whether that would give us a clue about whether he's thinking about a potential move, whether this is the right time for him to move. Bayern Munich are under no pressure to sell him just now.

"He's a fantastic player - scored a winner in the Champions League final, a regular international with France as well. Just sometimes when you hear of a player changing his agency, it only means one thing, that he wants that agency to sort out a move.

"I think that will be one to watch in the summer."

Would Coman be a smart addition for United?

This season, Coman has scored seven league goals and provided five assists in just 12 Bundesliga starts, as per FBref.

The same statistics site shows that Coman ranks in the 97th percentile for progressive carries, 95th for successful take-ons, 99th for crosses into the penalty area and 97th for passes into the penalty area among his positional peers over the last year.

Video: Kingsley Coman destroying defenders

There's no doubt Coman is an unbelieveably talented player and would offer a lot at United.