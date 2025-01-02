Arsenal could make a move to sign Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman on loan during the January transfer window if the Bundesliga outfit are willing to sanction a temporary move, GIVEMESPORT correspondent Dean Jones has confirmed in his latest report.

Adding another forward to Mikel Arteta's squad could become a priority over the next few weeks as they look to bring in cover and competition for Bukayo Saka. There was certainly an argument that cover was needed heading into the current season, but the England international has now been ruled out for a few months due to injury, adding further pressure to secure another attacking option.

Coman, described as 'world-class' by Oliver Khan, hasn't been a guaranteed figure this season under Vincent Kompany, starting just six Bundesliga games for Bayern. It's a similar story in the Champions League, starting just two out of the six fixtures they've played so far this term.

Arsenal Could Move for Coman on Loan

Bayern would need to sanction temporary move

Reporting for GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has confirmed that Arsenal could make a move to sign Bayern Munich winger Coman for the second half of the season if the Bundesliga outfit are willing to sanction a loan departure. It's understood that Arsenal are facing a 'significant challenge' in trying to find good value in the market, so a loan deal could be a way of securing Saka cover on the cheap.

Coman is reportedly earning around £270k-a-week at Bayern, so although they will only be signing him on loan if Bayern were willing to offload him, it would still be a significant financial outlay. The 28-year-old has predominantly featured on the left-hand side of attack during his career, but is also comfortable playing on the right.

Adding a versatile option to Arteta's forward line could be a smart move, with the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli hardly setting the world alight in attack. The Gunners face a difficult fight in the race to win the Premier League title, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see them add more star quality to their squad before the end of the January transfer window.