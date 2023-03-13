Kirk Cousins’s future with the Minnesota Vikings is uncertain but could be secured over the coming weeks, according to reports.

Kirk Cousins is arguably one of the more curious and confusing quarterbacks when it comes to his talents and his value to a team in the National Football League. There is no doubt that he is a very talented player, having put up 38,187 passing yards and 257 touchdowns across both the regular and postseason both for the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings and has even managed to position himself to be the 8th-highest quarterback when it comes to career passer rating in the regular season, above the likes of Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning.

However, for all the talent that he has, there hasn’t really been any tangible success, particularly in the postseason, where he has a 1-3 record as a starter, whilst his numbers take something of a hit when the bright lights are upon him in any prime time environment.

That still hasn’t stopped him from raking in more than $155m over the course of his career though, and it might well be that he is set for even more money to come his way in the near future.

Kirk Cousins possibly set for another colossal payday?

At the age of 35, and with a contract that is set to expire at the end of next season, the time might be coming for the Vikings to consider what they are going to do at the position, especially if 2023 doesn’t see them take a step forward and get closer to winning a Super Bowl trophy, and indeed NFL Insider Albert Breer did claim a few weeks ago that the Vikings might be looking at other options this offseason, possibly through the draft.

However now, it seems as though an extension could be a possibility, although as pointed out on the NFL Network, nothing is certain just yet and it might well be that he has to play out the rest of the season.

Video: Mike Garfolo discusses Kirk Cousins’ situation with the Minnesota Vikings:

Kirk Cousins set to have cause for concern this season?

So by the sounds of it, a contract extension could be in the works, but he might have to prove that he deserves it during this upcoming season. The Vikings certainly looked like they could be contenders last year, ultimately letting themselves down in the playoffs, but with a few tweaks they might be able to make something of themselves again this year.

But if there isn’t serious improvement both from the team and from Cousins in particular, then given his age, you could understand why the team might want to move in a different direction when it comes to next offseason, so that probably explains why they might not be in a rush to give him a new contract just yet.