In his first press conference, newly signed Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins unwittingly disclosed that the team had committed multiple infractions against the NFL's tampering policy. This led to the league launching an investigation to see if his words were true.

During a recent press conference, this is how Cousins responded when asked about the status of the investigation:

"The league's still kind of going through that. So, I’ll let them do it. But there’s not a whole lot there."

Those are some dismissive comments regarding what has been reported as serious consequences attached to this investigation. "I'll let them"? He has no power over this investigation he is the cause of, and the investigation is a serious matter.

Make no mistake, the NFL is taking not taking this process lightly, and what happens next could set the precedent for tampering going forward. If Cousins thinks what he said was a whole lot of nothing, then we should maybe take a closer look at what exactly he admitted to.

Cousins' Verbal Blunder Could Cost The Falcons

If a penalty follows, Cousins' first press conference will go down in infamy.

CREDIT: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Cousins' dismissive stance, there is plenty of evidence in his statements that signal tampering.

He said he spoke with the Falcons' personnel director, Ryan Pace, and met with the team's athletic trainer during the 52-hour negotiating window. Any direct communication between a free agent and a team is not allowed during this period.

He also claims Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was trying to recruit him for many weeks, which Pitts has denied.

Even worse, he admits he called then-Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney during this 52-hour period as a way to ensure the Falcons had a quarterback locked in, thus, moving Mooney to sign with the Falcons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract with a $50M signing bonus.

If the NFL is serious about maintaining the integrity of the league tampering policy they put in place, Cousins' word vomit should not go unpunished. Cousins was the biggest free agent domino, so the players they were able to land should probably all have asterisks alongside their names.

Atlanta Falcons' 2024 Offensive Free Agent Signings Player Position Contract Worth Kirk Cousins QB $180M Darnell Mooney WR $39M Charlie Woerner TE $12M Ray-Ray McCloud WR $6M

It's doubtful the NFL will void Cousins' contract, but if they produce the evidence needed, it will cost the Falcons a lot of money and significant future draft selections. Perhaps the Michael Penix Jr. selection now makes more sense if the team was aware of the potential loss of future draft capital. Speculation will only grow until the NFL announces the ruling, but all Falcons fans can do now is hold their collective breaths.

Source: Atlanta Falcons

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.