Highlights The Falcons shocked the league when they drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick.

ESPN insider claims that there is a realistic chance that the Atlanta Falcons move on from Kirk Cousins at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

A potential Cousins trade would carry a $37.5 million cap hit for Atlanta in 2025.

The Atlanta Falcons shocked the entire football world by selecting Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The organization has just signed Kirk Cousins during the free agency period to a four-year, $180 million contract, that includes $100 million in total guaranteed. Leaving many to wonder why they would use such a valuable draft pick on a quarterback when they already have their franchise signal caller on the roster.

ESPN insider Dan Graziano wrote an article about how there is a realistic chance that the franchise will trade Cousins if things do not go accordingly in Atlanta. (via Dan Graziano)

Imagine a scenario in which the Falcons struggle this season and decide to move to Penix in 2024. Or how about a scenario in which the constant presence of a top-10 pick at his position looking over his shoulder frustrates Cousins to the point that he wants out? Could the Falcons trade him after one year?

There is a valid case for this scenario to become a reality in Atlanta. However, a potential Cousins trade could cost the franchise dearly.

Breaking Down the Financial Ramifications of a Cousins Trade

The Falcons would take a large cap hit if they see a trade through

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons realistically could trade Cousins to a team in need of a quarterback after the season, but the dead cap hit would be detrimental in the process. Graziano clarified that "trading Cousins would mean a $37.5 million dead-money charge for 2025".

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: If Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins plays out all four years of his current contract, he would total over $400 million in career earnings.

That is a huge amount of dead cap money for Atlanta to take if they believe that they could contend with Penix under center in 2025. One of the great advantages of having a quarterback on a rookie contract is having the ability to load up the roster with talented players due to the cap space availability.

Taking a $37.5 million cap hit in 2025 sort of defeats the purpose of having a quarterback on a cheaper contract. However, Penix would still have three years left on his rookie deal at that point, which means the Falcons would still have a window to contend if the roster is capable.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

Source: Dan Graziano