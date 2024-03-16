Highlights Kirk Cousins signed a 4-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons, and wide receiver Darnell Mooney joined on a three-year deal.

Cousins will provide leadership and improve the offense instantly with his ability to get all of his weapons involved.

Darnell Mooney's speed will enhance Atlanta's passing game, addressing the lack of a vertical aspect.

The Atlanta Falcons began this offseason by firing Arthur Smith after three consecutive 7–10 seasons, and eventually replaced him with head coach Raheem Morris.

Morris served as the interim head coach in Atlanta after Dan Quinn was fired in 2020, leading the team to a 4-7 finish after an 0-5 start. Since then, he's been the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2021, though that ring is owed, in part, to quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense.

The Falcons have tremendous skill position talent - tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London, and running back Bijan Robinson are all top-ten draft picks - but they've been unable to replace Matt Ryan since trading the 2016 NFL MVP to the Indianapolis Colts. Last season, quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke combined for 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, stalling the offense more than they helped it.

Enter Kirk Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta on Monday. The former Minnesota Vikings QB threw 18 touchdowns and only five interceptions in eight games last year, and he was well on his way to a career-best campaign before tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.

Assuming Cousins is fully healthy, he and wide receiver addition Darnell Mooney will add the firepower the Falcons need to keep pace with the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.

Falcons Need Cousins' Leadership

Atlanta has one of the youngest offenses in the NFL

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Signing a soon-to-be 36-year-old quarterback coming off an Achilles injury to a four-year deal may not be the most forward-thinking business move, but this is a Falcons team who is ready to win now.

Even after posting three straight seasons with a record below .500, Atlanta has shown some promise in recent years. The new coaching staff led by Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will obviously help them grow, but it's not like the Falcons are a lost franchise that needs to do some soul-searching. Just last season, they ranked in the top ten in both passing defense and rushing offense.

2023 Falcons Per-Game Performance Stat Offense (NFL Rank) Defense (NFL Rank) Total Yards 334.3 (17th) 321.1 (11th) Passing Yards 207.3 (22nd) 202.9 (8th) Rushing Yards 127.0 (9th) 118.2 (20th) Points 18.9 (26th) 21.9 (18th)

Considering the team has five other Pro Bowlers on the roster (three on defense, two on the offensive line), adding Cousins (a four-time Pro Bowler in his own right) is merely building upon an already-sturdy foundation.

What's unique about the Falcons' roster construction is that the majority of their starters are veterans with years of experience, but their offensive core is entirely players in their early and mid-20s.

Age of Falcons' Skill Position Players Player Position Age (Years) Bijan Robinson RB 22 Tyler Allgeier RB 23 Drake London WR 22 Darnell Mooney WR 26 Kyle Pitts TE 23

Cousins has 12 years of NFL experience, including nine as the primary starter. He just helped 24-year-old Justin Jefferson become the undisputed best receiver in football while in Minnesota, and rookie first-rounder Jordan Addison broke out in Cousins' eight games last year.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Kirk Cousins had a hot start last year. Through the first three games of the 2023 NFL season, Cousins was on pace to record 6,018 passing yards, 51 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions.

There should be no concerns about the veteran quarterback's ability to lead a high-powered offense. Though he hasn't proven himself in the playoffs, there have been few quarterbacks as consistently prolific in the regular season as Kirk Cousins.

Compared to the mediocre (at best) play they've received since the days of Matt Ryan, no one should be surprised at the Falcons' urgency of signing of Cousins at the start of free agency.

Falcons Also Need Mooney's Speed

Atlanta's passing game has been lacking a vertical element since Julio Jones skipped town

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After a second-season breakout in 2021, Darnell Mooney has regressed badly over the past two years.

A far cry from his career-highs of 81 catches and 1,055 yards, 2023 saw Mooney post career lows across the board, from yards per game to catch percentage to his average depth of target (ADOT).

Darnell Mooney Career Stats Year Receptions Yards Touchdowns Rating w/ Targeted ADOT 2020 61 631 4 85.9 11.5 2021 81 1055 4 67.4 11.1 2022 40 493 2 87.7 12.0 2023 31 414 1 57.7 10.3

Not all of that regression is on Mooney, however. The Chicago Bears already fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert after their game planning and offensive scheme failed to get the most out of the Bears' weapons on offense over the last few years.

Also, star receiver D.J. Moore came into town and dominated the target share from quarterback Justin Fields, putting up a career-best 96/1,364/8 receiving line. With Mooney on his way out, Chicago quickly made a move and replaced him with Keenan Allen via trade.

The Falcons haven't had a legitimate WR2 since Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley played together. Now, London and Mooney can serve as Cousins' top outside receiving threats, while Pitts and Bijan Robinson work the middle of the field.

Mooney's biggest asset to the Falcons is his raw speed. He ran a 4.38 second 40-yard dash in the pre-draft process, which is much faster than any of the other skill position players on the Falcons' roster (Robinson ran a 4.46; London ran a 4.58; Pitts ran a 4.44).

Being able to line up in the slot will also help Mooney in Zac Robinson's offense, since he'll draw a lot of the Cooper Kupp-esque drag/crossing route targets that have dominated the Rams' passing offense over the last few seasons.

With their new WR2 in place alongside Cousins, the Falcons can finally run the offense their young talent is befitting of. Assuming Morris can apply the knowledge he learned while in L.A. to Atlanta's defense, the Falcons should enter the 2024 season as the division favorites.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.