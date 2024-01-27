Highlights The Minnesota Vikings may choose to move on from Kirk Cousins and save $18 million if he is designated a post-June cut.

Several teams, including the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders, could be interested in signing Cousins as their quarterback.

There are many teams that have the cap space and the need for a quality quarterback like Cousins.

In the 2018 offseason, the Minnesota Vikings signed Kirk Cousins and have retained him on a couple of extensions. The move worked out for both sides. Cousins made the Pro Bowl in 2019, 2021, and 2022 and the Vikings went 50-37-1 with the quarterback as the starter.

Cousins will be 36 next season and will be coming off an Achilles tear, so the Vikings could decide that it is time to move on. The team can save $18 of his $28 million cap hit if he is designated a post-June cut.

If Cousins were to hit the open market, there would be several teams interested in his services. Before his injury, he was having an excellent season and should have plenty of good years ahead considering he doesn't rely on his athleticism to get the job done.

There are four teams, all of whom finished in the bottom seven in terms of team passer rating in 2023, that would benefit from the addition of someone like Cousins.

Atlanta Falcons - Incumbent: Desmond Ridder

2023 Team Stats - 61.7 Completion %, 3,524 Yards, 17 TDs, 17 INTs, 80.5 Rating

The Atlanta Falcons have spent the last five years building a strong team. They've done so through the draft, selecting players like 2023 standout rookie Bijan Robinson, WR Drake London, and TE Kyle Pitts. And they've done so through free agency, adding players like S Jessie Bates, DT David Onyemata, and LB Kaden Elliss.

The one thing the Falcons are missing is a quarterback. The team gave Desmond Ridder the majority of the team's starts last year, and he proved he wasn't the quarterback of the future. Veteran journeyman QB Taylor Heinecke didn't cover himself in glory either.

Falcons Passing Ranks Category Falcons NFL Rank Completion % 61.7 28th Yards 3,524 22nd TDs 17 26th INTs 17 T-25th Yards/Attempt 7.1 T-13th Passer Rating 80.5 27th

The Falcons finished 7-10 in a weak division that was won by the 9-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A quarterback the quality of Cousins would likely have landed the Falcons in the playoffs with the accompanying talent they have on that roster. The team will certainly be on the lookout for an upgrade under center this offseason, no matter what.

There were rumors that Cousins and Bill Belichick would team up in Atlanta, but the Falcons hired Raheem Morris instead. Still, if Cousins is to hit free agency, the Falcons could be an intriguing option. The team is projected to have at least $25 million in cap space and could potentially create more.

Washington Commanders - Incumbent: Sam Howell

2023 Team Statistics - 64.0 Completion %, 3,725 Yards, 24 TDs, 21 INTs, 81.6 Rating

Who says you can't go home? Cousins was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the fourth round of the 2012 draft, the same draft where the team selected Robert Griffin III second overall. It was Cousins, though, who would become a Pro Bowler for Washington before signing with Minnesota in 2018.

The Commanders are starting over in 2024. There's a new general manager in Adam Peters, they traded their top two pass rushers for Day Two draft picks at the deadline, the team recently changed ownership, and there is soon to be a new head coach. Not to mention second-year man Sam Howell, who led the league in interceptions, looked more like a backup than a starter.

Rather than drafting a quarterback second overall, the Commanders could trade that pick and add more assets. Bringing in Cousins would allow the team to compete right away, as their numerous draft picks can be used to fortify the roster.

If Cousins does hit the open market, he will certainly command top dollar. Washington is in good shape to make a strong offer for his services. According to overthecap.com, the team currently has the most cap space in the league, with over $73 million to play with.

New England Patriots - Incumbent: Mac Jones/Bailey Zappe

2023 Team Stats - 63.0 Completion %, 3,069 Yards, 16 TDs, 21 INTs, 73.8 Rating

For two decades, the New England Patriots had Tom Brady at quarterback, but they have been struggling to replace him ever since he left. In 2024, the team will also have its first new head coach in over two decades, Jerod Mayo.

The Patriots drafted Mac Jones in the first round in 2021 to be their long-term replacement. After a promising rookie year, Jones has regressed badly over the last two seasons and was benched multiple times in 2023. It is now clear that neither he nor Bailey Zappe will be the team's QB of the future, especially considering they finished in the bottom three in both interception rate and passer rating in this past season.

Mac Jones 2023 Struggles (35 Qualified QBs) Category Jones Rank Yards/Game 192.7 28th Completion % 64.9 17th Yards/Attempt 6.1 32nd TDs 10 T-29th INT % 3.5 33rd Passer Rating 77.0 33rd

The Patriots have the third overall selection in the draft and can take a QB there, but might not be enamored with whoever is left to them.

In a veteran like Cousins, they would have an idea of what they are getting and could either trade down or use the pick on an elite prospect at a position like wide receiver (cough, Marvin Harrison Jr., cough, cough) to give a boost to the least talented receiving corps in the league.

If the Pats do choose to target Cousins, money isn't likely to be a problem. After so many retirements over the last handful of years, the team is projected to have at least $66 million in cap space.

Las Vegas Raiders - Incumbent: Aidan O'Connell

2023 Team Stats - 62.5 Completion %, 3,380 Yards, 20 TDs, 18 INTs, 80.1 Rating

The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders felt like they had a talented squad and just needed a strong veteran quarterback to get them over the top. The team wasn't wrong about its roster, but it was wrong about Josh McDaniels and Jimmy Garropolo, who only lasted six starts for the team.

After benching Garropolo, the Raiders gave rookie Aidan O'Connell the chance to prove that he could be the starter. And he held up reasonably well, especially considering he was only a fourth-round pick. Still, a team with playoff aspirations needs to aim a little higher than O'Connell's bottom third numbers.

After suffering a serious Achilles injury, Cousins is going to want to play for a team that can keep him upright. The Raiders have one of the best offensive lines in the AFC, with O'Connell's 14.4 pressure rate representing the lowest figure in the NFL. The team also offers a true number-one wide receiver in Davante Adams.

There is some thought that Cousins and the Raiders could have mutual interest in one another, with some sportsbooks showing Las Vegas as his most likely destination. The Raiders are currently projected to be $36 million under the cap, so they can definitely afford Cousins if that's the route they want to take.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.