Highlights Atlanta drafted Penix Jr., surprising Kirk Cousins, who was unaware the team could draft a QB so early.

Penix Jr. is expected to take over in time, but Cousins is still the current starter.

Falcons' offseason moves hinted at contending in 2024, but the Penix Jr. pick hinders their chances at immediate success.

When the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a massive four-year, $180 million dollar deal, speculation ran rampant on what the team could do with the No. 8 selection in the NFL Draft.

There was a chance they'd go wideout to further bolster the offense, the possibility they'd go defense to help Raheem Morris start to build his defensive foundation, but almost no one expected the team to take a quarterback.

Following the initial shock of Atlanta selecting Washington's Michael Penix Jr., it could be believed that the team had mapped out a plan to bring in an understudy for a 35-year-old Cousins who would wait in the wings while learning under the 12-year veteran. That wasn't how things played out though, because according to sources, Kirk Cousins had no idea.

Taking a look at Cousins' contract, he is likely sticking around for the next two seasons, as his dead cap hit would be around $40 million next offseason. However, the Falcons have an out after two seasons where the dead cap hit would be a relatively minuscule $12.5 million.

Penix Jr. getting to No. 8 wasn't unforeseen, and the board still had plenty of elite prospects for the front office to choose from. This move was clearly one the front office was prepared for, as head coach Raheem Morris said after the first round that the "Green Bay Packers model" was something that they had discussed.

If that was the case, why not tell your big free agent signing and new starting quarterback what the dealio was?

Mapping the Succession Plan

When could Penix take over the offense?

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot also spoke about the pick, though it's hard to believe he's being genuine:

If he sits for four or five years, that’s a great problem to have because we’re doing so well at that position.

When you spend a top-ten draft choice at quarterback, the intention is for them to be the future of the franchise, which makes Fontenot's comments seem a little bit facetious. While Kirk Cousins is unquestionably the current starter, the clock is officially ticking for the 23-year-old (24 in May) Penix Jr. to work himself into position to take over under center and eventually become the starter.

The talent is justifiable, and it seemed the Falcons weren't alone in valuing Penix to the level that they did. Still, when you go above and beyond to ensure you secure Cousins on the open market, one would think that the team was acquiring him in the hopes of building the team around him, rather than bringing him in as a bridge starter.

While there is reason to believe that the former Minnesota Viking could be productive past his age-37 season, Penix would also be 26, and the team will likely be looking for him to finally step in sooner rather than later.

The State of the Falcons

Is 2024 a contending year?

When the news broke of Cousins signing with the Falcons, the window of opportunity opened wide, and there was a general sense that the team could be a contender in 2024, especially in the awful NFC South.

The front office continued to make moves after that, signing Darnell Mooney to a three-year, $39 million contract and trading for Rondale Moore. Their early draft capital seemed like a chance to improve their defense, too.

The Penix selection, regardless of evaluation, hurts the team's immediate chances at success. And the moves made this offseason start to waver between short-sighted and long-term vision. While some organizations can handle working both, it is a very tough tight-rope to walk.

The NFC South is still wide open, so if Cousins is back near 100% for 2024, the team will have an opportunity to secure the division title and make some noise in a weak NFC field.

However, they will have some internal turmoil to work through with their starting quarterback. Currently, the team is sending very mixed signals with little to no communication.

