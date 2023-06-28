Kirk Cousins could find himself in something of a tug-of-war between two teams next offseason if things don’t play out well with the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Florio believes.

Kirk Cousins is arguably one of the more curious and confusing quarterbacks when it comes to his talents and his value to a team in the National Football League. There is no doubt that he is a very talented player, having put up 38,187 passing yards and 257 touchdowns across both the regular and postseason both for the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings and has even managed to position himself to be the 8th-highest quarterback when it comes to career passer rating in the regular season, above the likes of Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning.

However, for all that production, he hasn’t managed to generate much success in the ‘big moments’ where he has a 1-3 record as a starter, whilst his numbers take something of a hit when the bright lights are upon him in any prime time environment. But the one thing you can rely on him for is availability.

Going back to the 2015 season, he has only missed two games, one through illness, and the other through a coach’s decision to rest him, and given the issues that the San Francisco 49ers have had recently in keeping their quarterbacks healthy, Mike Florio thinks they could be in play for his services next offseason.

Kirk Cousins set to fly out west in 2024?

Speaking on Pro Football Talk (starting at 40:07), Florio claimed that if the 49ers can’t stay healthy at the quarterback position again this year, they could try and tempt Cousins to join them when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season, whilst also throwing another team into the mix that could be after his services in the form of the Los Angeles Rams:

The 49ers will be in the Kirk Cousins business next year, if Purdy can't stay healthy this year. Get ready for it, folks, it's coming. That is a very viable alternative for Kyle Shanahan even now, because look at the struggles the 49ers have had at quarterback due to their inability to stay healthy.

The one thing that Kirk Cousins can do better than anyone else, other than play well at one o'clock Eastern and get paid a lot of money, is stay healthy, and that's something the 49ers haven't had. It's something the Rams haven't had recently, too. And that's why I think there's a chance that the 49ers and the Rams end up being in a financial tug of war for Kirk Cousins come next March.

I'm not saying they will, all I'm saying is part of what we do here is we try to give you ideas about how things are going to unfold. This is a way of how things could unfold, based upon what the Vikings do with Kirk Cousins, they can't stop him from leaving. What does he want? What do the 49ers want? What do the Rams want? Those are all relative factors. But it could come to be that we have the Rams and the 49ers trying to chase Kirk Cousins, when next March rolls around.

It certainly is a track that you can see both teams going down, if the 49ers can’t stay healthy and the Rams’ Matthew Stafford doesn’t bounce back after his issues last year, Cousins could be set for one final payday in the league, and having these two go at each other for his services would only increase what he could get in terms of a salary.

Whether or not it actually comes to fruition though will be determined by what happens on the field this year, where you’d imagine the quarterbacks already on those teams would have something to say about that.