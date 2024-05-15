Highlights Kirk Cousins isn't harping on his decision to sign with the Atlanta Falcons after they drafted Michael Penix Jr.

Atlanta could potentially move on from Cousins next year despite guaranteeing him $100 million in free agency.

Cousins has regularly overcome adversity to land and keep starting jobs in his career dating back to his college days.

The Atlanta Falcons' decision to select Michael Penix Jr. in last month's NFL Draft was surprising to many people. Incumbent starter Kirk Cousins, according to reports in the immediate aftermath, found himself among that group.

Despite being caught off guard by his new franchise less than two months after signing with them, the 35-year-old quarterback harbors no ill will toward Atlanta's decision makers and claims to not have any regrets about joining the Falcons in free agency.

When speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Cousins said he isn't interested in diving into the rabbit hole surrounding the entire situation:

I don't really deal in hypotheticals... we could go down that path for a long time in a lot of ways; it just doesn't do us any good... I'm excited for this opportunity I have. I think it's a real privilege to be a quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta's front office believes they won't have to concern themselves with the QB room for the next five years because they acted proactively in securing someone behind Cousins. However, that doesn't mean Cousins will be finishing out his $100 million contract in their colors.

Kirk Cousins Has Always Overcome The Odds

His teams' actions show they regularly doubt his abilities

Cousins is fully entrenched as Atlanta's No. 1 signal-caller for 2024, but the addition of Penix Jr. has brought his long-term Falcons' future into question.

According to Spotrac, if the team wanted to move forward with Penix Jr. as their starter next year, they could designate Cousins a post-June 1 cut and deal with a large but manageable $32.5 million dead cap hit. They'd be saddled with a lesser $25 million charge -- $12.5 if post-June 1st -- if they moved on in 2026.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When the Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, they absorbed a $40.5 million dead cap hit. At the time, it was the largest dead cap charge in NFL history. Now, it slots behind only Russell Wilson's $85 million mark for the Denver Broncos.

For what it's worth, Cousins has become well-accustomed to fighting for a starting job throughout his career. He reminded everyone during his press appearance that he has essentially done so since committing to play college football at Michigan State nearly two decades ago, with his Minnesota Vikings tenure -- where he was the unopposed No. 1 option -- serving as the exception.

It's similar to the call that Mark Dantonio made to me in 2007, when he said 'hey, we're gonna offer another quarterback... Nick Foles, [you're] gonna have to compete'... then I was drafted [with Robert Griffin III]... if you know my story, this is more the norm of the journey.

If history is any indication, Cousins will find a way to adapt and overcome, just as he did in college and in Washington. He may not live out the duration of his deal in Atlanta, but it'd be surprising if he weren't starting for someone four years down the road, barring retirement ahead of his age-40 season.

