Highlights Head coach Kevin O'Connell sounds confident in keeping Kirk Cousins despite his mediocre record against winning teams.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins' projected $51M AAV likely won't scare QB-starved teams away in free agency.

GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah prioritized extending Justin Jefferson, which might make the star WR the highest-paid non-QB.

Before the assembled media for the NFL combine, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed his confidence in keeping Kirk Cousins on the roster. O'Connell made his opinions loud and clear regarding bringing back the veteran quarterback:

I believe Kirk wants to be a Viking, and we're going to work to try and make that the outcome.

In five seasons, Minnesota boasts a 50-37-1 record with Cousins under center. Based on his play over the last couple of years, he’s projected to make $51 million in average annual value. The 35-year-old QB is also coming off an Achilles injury and recently posted a video showing his rehab progress. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah also spoke to the media regarding ongoing contract negotiations with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Kirk Cousins free agency journey

A Cousins bidding war?

Achilles injuries used to serve as a death sentence for athletic careers. However, in recent years, a number of players have come back strong, including running back Cam Akers. O’Connell doesn’t sound surprised by Cousins’ progress:

It's been awesome to see him through his rehab and where he is now, really getting right back on his feet and attacking this thing. My feelings on Kirk Cousins have not wavered, and if anything, they're stronger now, having gone through a lot of adversity together.

While O’Connell might be confident in his QB, there are likely some Vikings fans who don’t share the head coach’s trust. Before this past season, Cousins’ record against winning teams was a paltry 7-26. While he did manage a landmark win against the San Francisco 49ers this season, signing an aging, injured QB with a shabby record against winning teams to a massive contract raises some red flags.

Kirk Cousins Stats as a Viking Year Games Played Passing Yards Passing TDs Completion % INTs 2018 16 4,298 30 70.1% 10 2019 15 3,603 26 69.1% 6 2020 16 4,265 35 67.6% 13 2021 16 4,221 33 66.3% 7 2022 17 4,547 29 65.9% 14 2023 8 2,331 18 69.5% 5

Although fans may have some reservations about signing Cousins to such a large number, other QB-starved teams will be in hot pursuit. The Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tennessee Titans will all be looking to upgrade with the best free agent QB available.

Justin Jefferson contract extension

Will Jefferson become the highest-paid non-QB?

In the same media session, GM Adofo-Mensah made it clear that signing star wide receiver Justin Jefferson to a contract extension remains a high priority:

We've said it, and we'll continue to say it: We think he's the best wide receiver in the league and should be compensated as such. We think he's one of the best non-quarterbacks in the league and should be compensated as such. We'll continue to have those dialogues and those conversations.

With comments in mind, Jefferson will be seeking more than Tyreek Hill’s $30 million AAV and potentially more than Nick Bosa’s $34 million AAV, which ranks as the league’s highest non-QB contract. Adofo-Mensa also noted that they had no plans to trade Jefferson like Kansas City did Hill prior to his big contract:

That's not something that's once crossed my mind. You got a blue (chip) player, a blue (chip) person. You try to keep as many of those as you can.

Only time will tell if the Vikings pay the big bucks for both players and how that affects the rest of the roster moving forward in the offseason.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.