Highlights Atlanta Falcons starting QB Kirk Cousins says there is no lingering animosity after the 2024 NFL Draft surprise.

Rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. was selected by Atlanta with the No. 8 overall pick.

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons in March 2024.

Almost one month after the 2024 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons and their shocking pick in the first round were still stirring up conversations, both inside and outside the organization.

Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins went on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast on May 14 and addressed whether there was any lingering animosity between himself and the organization after the Falcons took University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick.

The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal in March 2024. The team didn't tell Cousins about the decision to take Penix Jr. until the pick was being made (via Bussin' With The Boys:)

No, I don't think there can be (bad blood. I don't think it's helpful. We're trying to win the Super Bowl, and it's hard enough. So let's all be on the same page, and let's go try to win the Super Bowl.

Cousins is coming off a season-ending injury in 2023 with the Minnesota Vikings after he tore his Achilles tendon and had surgery to repair it on Nov. 1, 2023.

Related Falcons' Rookie Says He's 'Super Blessed' To Learn From Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons' rookie QB Michael Penix Jr is excited and feels blessed to learn from the leadership of 12-year NFL veteran Kirk Cousins.

Why Kirk Cousins Was Worth $180 Million to the Falcons

The 13-year veteran has been one of the NFL's most consistent QBs over the last decade

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Cousins has been one of the most consistent — and consistently highly-paid — quarterbacks in the NFL over the last decade.

Cousins was drafted in the fourth round (No. 102 overall) by the then Washington Redskins out of Michigan State in 2012. He became the franchise's full-time starter in 2015 and led them to the playoffs, then played on the franchise tag for the next two seasons before signing a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings in 2018.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Atlanta Falcons don't draft quarterbacks in the first round very often. The last time the franchise picked a quarterback in the first round before taking Washington's Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in 2024, the Falcons drafted Boston College's Matt Ryan with the No. 3 overall pick in 2008.

Cousins is a four-time Pro Bowler — once with Washington and three times with Minnesota — and has thrown for over 4,000 yards in seven of his nine seasons as a starter. Were he to play out his current contract with the Falcons, he would pass $411 million in career earnings.

Most importantly for the Falcons, Cousins brings stability to a franchise that's been in a free fall since losing Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots following the 2016 season. Atlanta made it back to the playoffs in 2017, losing in the divisional round, and haven't been back to the postseason since — a streak of six consecutive losing seasons.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.