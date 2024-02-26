Highlights In Week 8 of the 2023 season, Kirk Cousins suffered an Achilles injury that ended his potentially MVP-worthy season.

In a new video, Cousins shows off his progress in his injury rehab process.

If healthy, Cousins will be the best quarterback available in free agency this offseason.

The Minnesota Vikings may have gotten off to a slow start in 2023, but their quarterback, Kirk Cousins, was on his way to an MVP-caliber campaign.

Through eight games, the veteran signal caller had passed for 2,331 yards and 18 touchdowns, pacing for career-bests in most categories. Then, Cousins went down with an Achilles injury against the Green Bay Packers at the end of their Week 8 clash, and he was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Now, Cousins is showing off his impressive rehab progress just four months removed from the initial injury. In the videos, which Cousins posted to his Twitter account, the QB can be seen dropping back and throwing in rhythm without any lower-body hindrance during a training session on a tennis court:

Set to hit free agency as one of the top quarterback options on the market, Cousins' accelerating rehab portends well both for his next contract and whichever team is able to sign him.

Cousins will be heavily pursued in free agency

Vikings QB admitted he was in denial following initial diagnosis

Credit: LARRY RADLOFF/ICON SPORTSWIRE VIA GETTY IMAGES

As a soon-to-be 36-year-old quarterback, Cousins was already going to be a short-term option for interested teams in free agency. On the heels of his Achilles tear, he may have to settle for a one or two-year contract as he attempts to rehab both his injury and his value.

SI.com's Albert Breer has already reported that the Vikings' brass is not willing to give Cousins a fully guaranteed deal like they did for his last two contracts, which speaks to the state of his value in the eyes of NFL front offices.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Before going down in Week 8 of the 2023 season, Kirk Cousins ranked top five in the NFL in passing yards (2nd), completions (1st), completion % (5th), passing TDs (T-1st), TD rate (4th), passer rating (3rd), and adjusted net yardage per attempt (4th).

In a recent episode of "The Voyage" (a digital series by the Vikings' video production team), Cousins documented his initial thoughts after suffering the injury:

When I first got hurt, I didn’t think I did anything too bad because I get stepped on all the time. … it just felt like my heel got stepped on. I assumed at first, ‘Oh it’s a sprained ankle.' This is going to be a difficult next month as I rehab but I’ll be able to play. I’m a pocket passer... I still didn’t think I had torn anything. I still didn’t think it’d be season-ending. I just knew it would probably be game-ending. I was in denial.

Regardless of the length of his next deal, Cousins appears to be in good spirits and progressing smoothly in his rehabilitation process. Any acquiring team will assuredly put him through extensive physical examinations to ensure his lower body can withstand the rigors of the quarterback position, but all signs point to Cousins being a full-go for the 2024 season.

Kirk Cousins Next Team Betting Odds Team Odds Salary Cap Space Minnesota Vikings -200 $40,968,007 (15th) Atlanta Falcons +300 $41,992,153 (14th) New England Patriots +800 $86,806,052 (2nd) Pittsburgh Steelers +1000 $12,429,099 (23rd) Las Vegas Raiders +1000 $55,476,342 (9th)

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings, salary info courtesy of Spotrac.

Beyond the Vikings, the Atlanta Falcons are the next most likely team to land Cousins, while the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Las Vegas Raiders have all been mentioned as possible suitors for the veteran QB. Cousins will likely linger on the market for a while searching for the best situation that offers him a chance at winning a Super Bowl (while guaranteeing him the starting gig), but he should have no issue fielding offers from a litany of interested teams.

Source: Kirk Cousins.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.