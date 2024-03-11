Highlights Kirk Cousins' top two suitors are the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta would become a playoff contender and possible division favorite with Cousins in the fold.

Minnesota may be destined for a rebuild if they cannot keep Cousins in town.

Kirk Cousins is inevitably going to sign a massive contract this offseason. Will it be from his current team, or an NFC South squad looking to fly into playoff contention?

With the start of the legal tampering period, Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback since 2018, is now able to officially gauge his value on the free agent market and maximize his potential earnings once again. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero recently reported that the biggest outside suitor for Cousins is expected to be the Atlanta Falcons, with the Denver Broncos lurking as a dark-horse candidate.

Cousins, who will be 36 years old when the 2024 campaign begins, has been playing on fully guaranteed contracts for nine consecutive seasons, including all six years he has been with the Vikings. Multiple reports in recent weeks indicate Minnesota has been reluctant to give him another full guarantee, which is potentially the biggest reason Cousins may be available to the Falcons and others.

Despite that reluctance, Pelissero stated the Vikings are "still in [the running]" for retaining Cousins' services. What would his signing mean for each franchise?

What Cousins' Arrival Does for Atlanta

A young, talented offensive cast gets its leader

The Falcons have spent years loading their roster with tremendously talented offensive weapons. Each of the last three NFL Drafts, they've selected within the top ten, landing Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson. However, they've failed to find the right signal caller to bring everything together and make a true playoff push.

Cousins would provide an immense lift. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the NFC South in back-to-back seasons with just eight and nine wins, respectively. Atlanta boasts a good-not-great defense that ranked 18th in points per game allowed (21.9) in 2023, but posted only 18.9 points per game offensively, seventh-worst in the league.

Cousins' presence, with the skill-position talent in the building, could raise that number by a full touchdown, or more.

Should Cousins exit the building, Minnesota's window of contention would be slammed shut for the moment. The biggest free agent quarterbacks outside of Cousins have already found homes. A bridge starter, such as one of GIVEMESPORT's second tier of available quarterbacks on a short-term deal, would make the most sense.

With Cousins gone, the Vikings would also shift the entirety of their focus on getting superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson signed to a lucrative long-term deal, and exploring a trade up from No. 11 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft to secure a blue-chip QB prospect. Otherwise, Minnesota likely won't be able to overcome the Detroit Lions or Green Bay Packers for a playoff spot this season.

The draft pick compensation required to make such a move would be immense. And, in the division's current climate, taking a year to rebuild wouldn't be a bad thing. With that being said, letting Cousins walk, at this moment, could lead SKOL nation to ask itself: "what if?"

What Cousins' Return Does for Minnesota

A competent defense is in place to support their dynamic attack

Minnesota went 13-4 in 2022, but never truly had anyone's respect as a contender because their defense was so poor. In one year, Brian Flores took the Vikings from 28th in points per game allowed (25.1) to 13th (21.3).

Unfortunately, head coach Kevin O'Connell's bunch didn't get to take advantage of the improvement because Cousins tore his Achilles in Week 8 and spent the remainder of the season rotating between Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens, and Jaren Hall at quarterback.

Cousins was pacing for one of the best seasons of his career before suffering the injury. He had truly become exceptional in his second year within O'Connell's system. If he had been able to continue Minnesota's turn around from a 1-4 start - it took time for Flores to get control of the defense - he would have generated MVP buzz.

Kirk Cousins Stats With Vikings Year Passing Yards Passing TDs Completion % INTs Passer Rating 2018 4,298 30 70.1% 10 99.7 2019 3,603 26 69.1% 6 107.4 2020 4,265 35 67.6% 13 105.0 2021 4,221 33 66.3% 7 103.1 2022 4,547 29 65.9% 14 92.5 2023* 2,331 18 69.5% 5 103.8 *Played in only eight games due to injury

The defense, finally, is competent at worst; the offense, with Cousins, is great. Even in a tough division, the Vikings could compete for the division crown and make a deep playoff run. How does it look to your fan base if you elect not to try and make it happen because of guarantees you've paid for six years already?

Atlanta, if they failed to land Cousins, would be in a precarious position. As mentioned, the top free agent quarterbacks were scooped up. The Falcons, sitting at No. 8 overall in the draft, are on the outskirts of range for Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels, but would still need to sacrifice a good amount of capital to move into the top three-to-five picks.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Through the first three weeks of the 2023 NFL season, Kirk Cousins was on pace to record 6,091 yards, 51 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions if his numbers kept up through a 17-game season.

The fan base and ownership certainly doesn't want another patchwork signing or Desmond Ridder as the primary starter in 2024, which is what they've had for two straight seasons with middling results. They want to emerge and stand alone above the fray of their subpar division, and believe they will once again find their next franchise quarterback. At this point for the front office, it's Cousins, trade up, or bust.

The Falcons and Vikings reside right next to one another in available salary cap space, with Atlanta (appx. $37.3 million) holding the slightest of edges over Minnesota (appx. $37.1 million). To lure Cousins in, it will come down to total guarantees and structure. Both organizations have a lot on the line and we can't wait to see how it unfolds.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.